Five-day festival introduces 2018 San Diego Leather Pride titleholders

Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

Now an annual tradition, San Diego Leather Pride evolved from its bar origins in 1982 with the coronation of the first San Diego Leather titleholder. In 1994, it introduced its first Ms San Diego Leather and then further expanded its reach in 2015 with its first San Diego Bootblack. Now, the yearly event is a major five-day festival of history, fun, and education — and the awarding of the 2018 San Diego Leather Pride (SDLP) titles.

With 14 judges, all active in the SDLP community, the results of three days of competition were tallied. On Saturday, March 17, after a demanding contest, the new San Diego Leather Pride titleholders were named at the World Beat Cultural Center in Balboa Park. Winners this year were Mr San Diego Leather 2018 Doriam Couto, Ms San Diego Leather 2018 Kira Renee and San Diego Bootblack 2018 Shilo Vix.

Before handing over her title, Ms San Diego Leather 2017 Tamanava Eden-McLintock said she had a phenomenal year involving a lot of personal growth, outreach and fundraising.

“It’s been amazing, indescribable and if I ever had to do it all over again, yeah, I would,” she said. “For the next Ms, I hope she can do better and go farther than I did. It’s all the things [experiences] and once you put yourself out there, and ask for help, you can have all kinds of things happen.”

Eden-McLintock said two things stood out in her year as the 2017 titleholder, but there was no part of being the Ms representative that she did not benefit from.

“My favorite parts [of this year] was I got to help students at UCSD who are going to become medical doctors,” she said. “I got to come in with my submissive and answer real questions about the community of the leather lifestyle. Now, when they are nursing patients in the future they know how to approach things appropriately. The other was my toy drive. I raised more than $500 for Imperial Court de San Diego and brought in more than 200 toys for their holiday toy drive.”

Nathan Kendrick, Mr San Diego Leather 2017, said it was a wonderful year for him as he undertook a large amount of fundraising and community outreach. He said the leather community was supportive and amazing in helping him during his year as titleholder.

“We’ve raised $10,000 for Sunburst Youth Housing Project, [and] completed two large social fundraising events at the Hole in the Wall,” he said.

Kendrick said with his ability to represent San Diego all across the country during the year, his next stop is Chicago to compete in International Mr Leather in May and supports and wishes the new titleholders and even more wonderful experiences than he.

“I’m hoping this new class [of titleholders] brings a lot more energy, new resources and new ideas to the leather community in San Diego,’ he said. “I’m really excited about what they are going to do.”

Bootblacking is the learning and practice of maintaining leather, specializing in boots and other apparel. San Diego Bootblack is known for its fundraising efforts within the community.

Relinquishing her title as San Diego Bootblack 2017, Red Bootblack said this title granted her many opportunities to travel, bootblack and meet “the incredible humans that make up the international leather community.” Being that Bootblack is the only titleholder that does not get to keep the title sash for the year, Kendrick and Eden-McLintock presented Red with her own keepsake San Diego Bootblack 2017 sash, with the help of her Minneapolis Bootblack and leather family.

City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez presented the outgoing titleholders with the highest honor of the International Court Council — the International Dove Award, and certificates of recognition from San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Council.

Ramirez said that it seems like the LGBT community is moving more toward an assimilation situation.

“I think now, more than ever, it’s important for the drag community, leather community and our sisters make our community in the world realize how diverse, how colorful and how important it is that our history is never changed,” he said. “When it comes to the history of our community, the drag, leather and women’s community have played an important role.”

He said next year is the 50th anniversary of Stonewall in New York, and that many young people in the LGBT community unfortunately do not know this part of history.

“There weren’t only drag queens fighting back; sisters, men, a diversity of straight people and allies,” he continued. “I encourage you to continue to be the diverse leather community that you are that welcomes everyone. And that we never let our entire community assimilate and push us out.”

Bootblack 2018 Shilo Vix said the Bootblacks are caretakers of leather, tradition and history. A self-identified Bootblack since 2010, when she first learned the craft, she met her partner and moved to San Diego in 2014.

“It’s an honor to represent my leather community as San Diego Bootblack 2018,” she said. “This year, I’m most excited about the personal growth and the representation of Bootblacks living here in San Diego. I hope to facilitate many opportunities for those interested in leathers’ taken care of and enjoy being their true, authentic, sexy selves. You’ll be able to find me for a shine at the Boots and Cigars monthly social every first Saturday of the month.”

Mr San Diego Leather 2018 Doriam Couto is one of the youngest titleholders in this category in history (likely the youngest). He said that, like many others in the community, he sometimes feels alone because of something he has no control over.

“Leather to me is about heart,” he said. “It’s about honoring our history and carving a path for others that inspires others regardless of age, gender or skin tone. If you feel alone, let’s walk together.”

He said he understood that while he’s just old enough to rent a car, he’s not too young to understand that leather history is not being shared with people his age.

“If you are willing to adopt the values of honor, integrity and community, then raise your hands and look around,” he said. “Because we need you if we want to keep our history alive.”

Buster Adams, co-owner/producer of San Diego Leather Pride along with AJ Turner, said this event is one of the oldest city/leather pride titles with a rich history in representing the leather/kink/fetish/BDSM-identified and allied cultures.

“These are community service titles where they raise money, educational events, outreach and also have a good time by representing our community and other communities so they know what we are all about,” he said.

Adams said the leather community really is about sex positivity, freedom of self-expression, creativity, respecting leather pride history and knowing the people that came before.

“In an environment like this, you want someone who has some experience to teach you,” Adams said. “Not just someone who came off the internet, has no experience, could hurt you or something could go very wrong. We are a tight-knit community for that reason. It hasn’t always been that we have a lot of rights, so cultures have to band together to watch out for each other and each other’s rights. That is how leather pride started.”

Adams said when the AIDS crisis hit the leather community very hard, other organizations like the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said that the leather community needed to be visible, out, and raise money. People were dying, and nobody was paying attention. That’s where these titleholders became much more of a service title, instead of just a fun Friday night thing, he said.

Adams said the festival is much more than just selecting new titleholders. It is about bringing the entire leather community regardless of sexual orientation together to learn, have fun and bring awareness to the leather lifestyle.

— Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.