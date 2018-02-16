Flaky, buttery pleasures

By Frank Sabatini Jr.

Acclaimed Broadway playwright David Mamet said it best in a line he wrote for his Victorian-era production, “Boston Marriage”: “Stress cannot exist in the presence of pie.”

Indeed, the experience is transcendental when forking into a golden, craggy crust that breaks into ambrosial fragments as they tumble into whatever lies beneath. At the newish Pie Joint, located in an inconspicuous wing of Loma Portal’s Midway Towne Center, you can bet that all your woes will fly out the window once you start eating.

If you’ve been to Pop Pie Co. in University Heights, the concept is similar in that the pies capture a variety of sweet and savory fillings — and they’re baked fresh throughout the day with all-butter pastry crusts.

But a few differences exist between the two businesses.

The Pie Joint slings pies in three sizes: 2-inch, 5-inch and whole 9-inchers. Pop Pie makes them in two sizes: 3.5 and 5.5 inches.

Also, The Pie Joint’s menu of savory options is a little more concise with about five flavors available on any given day opposed to about eight at Pop Pie. And there are only two sidekicks to choose from — one less than at Pop Pie — a garden salad or highly recommended mashed potatoes flecked with herbs and draped in fabulous house-made chicken gravy.

Lastly, The Pie Joint feels airier in comparison, offering more open space that encompasses booth and table seating (rather than communal high tops) and a shuffleboard perched along an expansive chalkboard wall crammed with customer scribblings.

This is friendly and sustainable competition spaced comfortably apart. And I count myself lucky to live equidistant to both establishments.

The Pie Joint made its initial splash onto the food scene five years ago at the North Park Farmers Market. Owners Brandy Stevens and her husband, Nathan, maintained a presence at the market for a couple of years before using profits from the sale of their home to move into a brick-and-mortar shop complete with a full, industrial bakery. Launched in November, most of their employees are family members.

Immediately after stepping inside, my swine-loving spouse insisted we include in our meal the “pork enchilada” pie. I hardly opposed. We also ordered a classic chicken pie and the steak & ale, which was made on this day with cabernet instead of the usual nut brown ale from AleSmith Brewing Company.

The pork pie (available mostly on weekends) was spectacular. It became our favorite, thanks to a bouquet of flavors involving soft potatoes and chunks of the roasted meat mingling with robust tomatillo-chili sauce and a bit of cheddar cheese. Combine those ingredients with delicate butter-laden pastry crust and life suddenly hugs you with a set of big, warm arms.

The chicken pie featured a combination of thigh and breast meat, perhaps not as densely packed as what I’ve had at Pop Pie, but a fine construct nonetheless with its discernible inclusion of herbs and crunchy bits of carrots, celery and onions.

Small cubes of tri-tip and root vegetables comprised the steak & ale pie, which offered whispers of bay leaf and thyme. The red wine used in lieu of the ale was evident, thus reminding me of classic beef bourguignon but with a scarcer measure of meat.

A trio of commercial hot sauces were brought to the table when our food began arriving. But none were needed. The pies (and mashed potatoes) were perfectly seasoned and didn’t come across as too salty.

Other savory choices are chicken-bacon and veggie-cheesy potato.

The pastry cups used for the mini dessert pies were as light as feathers. A different recipe, perhaps? We took home a bunch and polished them off by the day’s end. Bravo for keeping their sugar levels under control, as we could actually taste the cocoa in the chocolate mousse, the coconut in the coconut cream, and the potent citrus in the lemon and key lime curds.

There are usually between six and 10 sweet mini pies in the offing each day, such as drunken caramel apple made with bourbon; Boston cream; apple crumble; orange creamsicle, and more.

Only the dessert pies are available in whole 9-inch size, should you be feeding a party. If you’re ordering one, call first to see if your flavor of choice is in stock. If not, a 24-hour notice is required.

The Stevens are expecting their beer and wine license by early March. Soon after, they plan on holding pie-and-beer pairings once a month in honor of what can be called a wonderful and delicious pie revolution.

— Frank Sabatini Jr. is the author of “Secret San Diego” (ECW Press), and began his local writing career more than two decades ago as a staffer for the former San Diego Tribune. You can reach him at fsabatini@san.rr.com.