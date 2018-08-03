Foodie Flashes: August 3, 2018

By Frank Sabatini Jr. | Foodie Flashes

The second coming of Project Pie in Hillcrest is due to arrive in early September. Returning to the strip plaza at Fourth and University avenues, the space has left many consumers confused over its relationship to Pieology, which it briefly operated under before suddenly closing a couple years ago.

Brian Mills was a past franchisee of Project Pie when Pieology took over the shop.

“Something happened and they ended up walking away from it,” he recalls. He eventually purchased Project Pie’s name and concept, and now runs three other locations throughout San Diego County — in Chula Vista, Carlsbad and La Costa.

The fast-casual menu, which specializes in fire-baked artisan pizzas, will remain the same except for an expanded salad line and the addition of empanadas sourced from Empanada Kitchen Downtown. 3888 Fourth Ave., projectpie.com.

__________________________________________________________

The fabled Japanese figure combining a raccoon and a dog is the namesake mascot for a new sushi joint that opened in Kensington. Known as Tanuki, the small eatery recently obtained its beer and wine license to complement a menu of simple starters such as miso-marinated cream cheese, salmon sashimi and macaroni salad. Options progress to assorted sushi rolls comprising wagyu beef, sea urchin, real crab and other proteins. Also in the offing are house-made eclairs with detailed embellishments and siphon coffee. 4191 Adams. Ave., 619-624-0592.

__________________________________________________________

Everbowl made its metro San Diego debut in Mission Valley recently with an array of “superfoods” used in smoothies and build-your-own bowls. The Carlsbad-based eatery, which promotes healthy eating, offers a choice of acai, acerola, graviola and pitaya as foundations for the customized bowls. Patrons then choose a liquid such as almond milk, coconut water, apple juice and others before selecting from a long list of unlimited toppings. The final step allows customers to choose from a list of “superstuff” that includes bee pollen, vitamin C, agave, flax and more. 5624 Mission Center Road (in the Ralph’s shopping plaza), 619-487-0443, everbowl.com.

__________________________________________________________

The fifth annual No Borders Ceviche Showdown on Aug. 12 at 57 Degrees brings together restaurants from San Diego and areas south of the border as they compete for the people’s choice award as well as top honors from a panel of judges.

Participants from San Diego include the Old Town Tequila Factory, Old Town Mexican Cafe, Tidal Restaurant and Indigo Grill. They’ll be joined by Villa Saverios and El Baj Americano, both of Tijuana, and 240 Grill and Koipai Cocina, each from Ensenada.

The event, to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. is an opportunity for competitors to dole out samples of their latest and greatest ceviche. Tickets are $29 in advance and $39 at the door. They include the ceviche tastings and a voting ballot. 1735 Hancock St., 619-234-5760, fiftysevendegrees.com.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.