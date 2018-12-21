By Frank Sabatini Jr.

Salmon meatballs have rolled into the cafeterias of all IKEA locations, including Mission Valley. The newly introduced option, tested initially in the company’s Portugal outlets, features a recipe of mostly salmon mixed with a smaller percentage of cod. In addition, the orbs are flavored with lemongrass and seaweed.

The Swedish housewares store has long been famous for its Nordic-style beef-pork meatballs draped in creamy brown gravy. A few years ago, veggie and chicken meatballs were added to the lineup. Those, along with other hot meals are served in the store’s second level restaurant. 2149 Fenton Parkway, 888-888-4532, ikea.com.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Enoteca Buona Forchetta in South Park is up and running as the latest offshoot to the original, nearby Buona Forchetta. Its native Italian owners also operate Officine Buona Forchetta in Liberty Station.

Since opening recently, Enoteca has pumped up its ingredient options for customers to build their own sandwiches, including toasty paninis. In addition to a choice of house-made breads, such as thin piadina flatbread, ciabatta, whole wheat and more, the protein options include bresaola, speck, spicy salami, and prosciutto de Parma. Prized cheeses such as smoked buffalo mozzarella and soft taleggio are also in the offing, along with a choice of lettuces and other garnishes.

Unlike its sister restaurants, the new venture doesn’t serve pastas or pizzas, although it offers daily breakfasts (except on Tuesdays). 3011 Beech St., 619-381-4844,

buonaforchettasd.com.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Libations such as moonshine lemonade, vodka-based “salty dogs,” and red sangria are linked to a few charities at Farmer’s Bottega in Mission Hills. For an indefinite period of time, $1 from the sale of each drink is earmarked for a specific nonprofit group listed on the restaurant’s cocktail menu. The recipients are Mission Hills Heritage, Paws4Thought Animal Rescue and Urban Street Angels.

At its sister restaurant, Farmer’s Table, located in Bay Park and La Mesa, the charity drive has also been implemented, but with a variety of different drinks benefiting additional organizations such as San Diego Roots and Stepping Higher. 860 W. Washington St., 619-458-9929,

farmersbottega.com.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Mission Valley will bid fond adieu at the end of this month to In Cahoots, the legendary country-western bar and restaurant that opened in 1992. Fans of the establishment can enjoy their last two-step on New Year’s Eve, between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., at which point the two-level building falls into the hands of an undisclosed new owner.

“We’re among the longest independently owned nightclub of its kind in the country,” said Mike Brown, who served as head music programmer since In Cahoots opened. “It’s been an amazing run and I’m proud to be part of it.”

When news of the upcoming closure recently leaked out on social media, the outpouring from the community “broke the internet and Facebook,” he added.

The bar featured a dance floor and a full menu of casual fare. It was owned by a Texas-based woman, who put the property on the market several months ago. Brown and other sources said she received a fair asking price and decided to move ahead with the sale, which becomes official on New Year’s Day. 5373 Mission Center Road, 619-291-1184, incahoots.com.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.