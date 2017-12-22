Foodie Flashes: Dec. 22, 2017

By Frank Sabatini Jr. | Foodie Flashes

Lety Gonzalez has taken the position of executive chef at Beerfish in North Park since leaving Uptown Tavern in September. Since settling into her new gig, she has tweaked some of the recipes and plans on adding new sandwiches, fry-ups and raw items next month.

“We started making our own seasonings in-house such as Ole’ Bay, and we changed our batter recipe to make it crispier and more flavorful,” she told Gay San Diego.

In addition, the restaurant recently implemented full table service and features half-price oysters on Mondays. 2933 Adams Ave., 619-263-2337, eatbeerfish.com.

___________________________________________________

Five bars, a dance club, live music, outdoor games and Baja-inspired food will prevail within one address at the upcoming Mavericks Beach Club, formerly Pacific Beach Bar and Grill. The project, due to open in February, is a joint venture between members of the Verant Group (True North Tavern, Barleymash, The Smoking Gun) and David Cohen, formerly of West Coast Tavern. 860 Garnet Ave., maverickssd.com.

___________________________________________________

Lyft, the ever-expanding transportation company, held its third annual Lyftie awards to celebrate the most popular passenger destinations in 32 cities, including San Diego. This year’s local awards went to: Urban Mo’s Bar & Grill for the most visited restaurant; PB Shore Club for the most visited bar; Petco Park for the most visited event space; and SDSU for the most visited university.

___________________________________________________

All Southern California locations of Barons Market have begun carrying Nomad Donuts’ famous Montreal-style bagels. They’re available in four types: plain, sesame, poppy and “everything.”

Unlike traditional New York-style bagels, these are boiled in sweetened water rather than plain or salted. And they’re wood fired instead of baked in convection ovens, resulting in thinner bagels with bigger holes. Locally, Barons Market has locations in North Park, Point Loma and Rancho Bernardo. baronsmarket.com.

___________________________________________________

Additional details have emerged since we last reported on the Italian restaurant moving into The HUB Hillcrest Market in place of Napizza.

The venture has since been re-named Maestoso (instead of Casa Maestoso) by its chef and co-owner, Marco Maestoso, who opened a namesake restaurant two years ago in Rome. He also ran a series of acclaimed pop-up dinners in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles before moving to San Diego this year and partnering in business with Napizza’s owner, Christopher Antinucci.

Maestoso’s menu will offer some Italian novelties such as “pinsa,” which is the Roman ancestor of pizza made with a blend of rice and wheat flours. Customers will also find pork tenderloin in dark cherry sauce; butternut squash “steak” in ginger-beet puree; build-your-own pasta dishes; and daily “chef-to-table” specials.

The restaurant is expected to open by February. 1040 University Ave.

___________________________________________________

Fresh seafood catches, seaweed salads and tacos are on tap at the upcoming Point Loma Fish Shop, due to open in the next month or two. The 2,200-square-foot space will provide indoor/outdoor seating and the same menu as Fish Shop locations in Pacific Beach and Encinitas. It will also offer $1 oysters on Thursdays and allow wine to be brought in for a $5 corkage fee per bottle. 1110 Rosecrans St., #100.

___________________________________________________

Mission Valley has become home to a second San Diego location of Shake Shack, the New York-based burger chain that made its local debut in October in Westfield UTC mall. The newest outpost, which opened Dec. 21, is located within The Millennium Mission Valley mixed-use complex.

In addition to its usual lineup of burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custards, the menu features two versions of the frozen custards unique to Mission Valley: the chocolate “shark attack” with fudge sauce and chocolate-truffle cookie dough; and the vanilla “salt N’ SANDiego” with salted caramel sauce, crumbled sugar cone and bananas.

Craft beers by Modern Times, Bear Republic and other local breweries are also available. 675 Camino de la Reina, shakeshack.com.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.