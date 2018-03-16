Foodie Flashes: March 16, 2018

By Frank Sabatini Jr. | Foodie Flashes

This summer marks the arrival of a nonprofit Italian-inspired bakery and breakfast joint in the South Park space that formerly housed Rebecca’s Coffee. The project is the brainchild of Matteo Cattaneo, founder of nearby Buona Forchetta and Officine Buona Borchetta in Liberty Station. Profits raised at the still-unnamed eatery will benefit public schools within the San Diego Unified School District. In addition, Cattaneo plans to include in the project a space where kids can learn cooking techniques and participate in a variety of classes offered by the schools. For updates, follow Buona Forchetta on Facebook or Instagram. 3015 Juniper St.

Everything from chilled seafood and grilled meats to a chocolate fountain and gelatos in 20 different flavors can be found at 100s Seafood Grill Buffet in Mission Valley. The mega restaurant recently replaced Todai with a sleek, new look reminiscent of a Vegas establishment. The daily all-you-can-eat buffet varies in size according to the time and day. They range in price from $14.99 to $32 per person. 2828 Camino del Rio South, 619-906-4886, 100sbuffet.com.

San Diego’s only cafe devoted exclusively to the medicinal green tea known as matcha recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with impressive numbers. Since opening in March 2017, the pink-themed Holy Matcha in North Park has accrued 25,000 followers on Instagram and tripled the number of matcha-infused menu items. According to owner Geraldine Ridaura, more than 30,000 matcha lattes have been sold.

Ridaura hinted she may open another location somewhere in San Diego next year. Her current menu includes waffles, soft serve, vegan donuts, avocado toast, specialty drinks and more. 3118 University Ave., holymatchasd.com.

Brazilian-style skewers containing beef, chicken, sausage, shrimp or veggies are in the offing at the new Espettos in Hillcrest. The eatery, which features live Brazilian music certain nights of the week, sells the skewers for $2.99 each (or five for $10), and also carries beer and wine. 3803 Fifth Ave., 619-600-0001.

After a two-month closure for renovations, JRDN at Tower 23 in Pacific Beach reopened with a glass-enclosed sushi kitchen, new sushi bar, stylish indoor-outdoor furnishings, and a revised menu with family-style dishes. The updated Asian-California cuisine features food like Korean lamb lollipops, smoked maitake mushroom tempura, wagyu New York strip steak, and build-your-own poke bowls. The fare is complemented by Japanese beers, sake, inventive cocktails and ocean views. 723 Felspar St., 858-270-2323, jrdn.com.

The much-anticipated “chef-to-table” Maestoso recently opened in the HUB Hillcrest Market. It replaces Napizza, which moved to University Town Center and still maintains a location in Little Italy.

The new eatery is headed by chef Marco Maestoso, an Italian transplant who has cooked for Donatella Versace and former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano.

The menu features “daily whims of the chef” offered directly to guests’ tables, plus build-your-own pasta dishes, and pinsa, which is the Roman ancestor of pizza blending rice and wheat flour into the crust.

Distinguishing the sleek 2,000-square-foot interior is a large, majestic chandelier and an open kitchen. 1040 University Ave., 619-642-0777, maestoso.com.

The Mission Valley Craft Beer Festival returns March 31 to the tune of 30 local breweries and 20 restaurants taking part. Distilleries such as Henebery, Malahat Spirits Co., and others will join the lineup as well. The event, now in its eighth year, will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium. (Admission for VIP attendees starts at noon.) Tickets range from $55 to $90, depending on the date of purchase. They include drink and food samples. 9449 Friars Road, mvcbf.com.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.