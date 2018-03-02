Foodie Flashes: March 2, 2018

By Frank Sabatini Jr.

Tarts, macarons, kouign-amanns and other French pastries are in the offing at the new Patisserie Melanie in Hillcrest. The licensed home shop, launched by Le Cordon Bleu alum Melanie Dunn and her husband, Axel Schwarz, showcases elegant pastries and cakes made in small batches in the couple’s home kitchen, a floor above their retail space. 3788 Park Blvd, Suite 4, 619-677-2132, patisseriemelanie.com.

Just in time for the colder half of our winter, the pho-centric Shank & Bone opened recently in North Park with an ample bar and community tables for consuming a host of Vietnamese specialties. Ingredient choices for pho include filet mignon, oxtail, meatballs, and lobster. The menu also features bahn mi sandwiches, bun bowls, and of course, beef shank and bone marrow in keeping with its name. 2930 University Ave., 619-458-9085.

A vacant lot in South Park will soon be transformed into an espresso bar and pastry outlet in a garden setting. The project is the brainchild of Jen Byard, founder of Communal Coffee in North Park (2335 University Ave.). This will be her second location of the popular cafe, which she’ll partly contain in a 1959 Shasta trailer for selling a rotating selection of lattes and other coffee drinks, plus outsourced pastries.

Her menu will be similar to the North Park location’s, and will also include donuts and bagel sandwiches supplied through a partnership she recently formed with Nomad Donuts.

The 2,000-square-foot parcel will offer scattered seating and serve also as a community space with artistic elements and a stage for live performances. 2221 Fern St., communalcoffee.com.

Moumen Nouri of Kous Kous Moroccan Bistro in Hillcrest is reconfiguring his 12-year-old subterranean restaurant to allow for a bigger patio, which he’ll grace with custom-made Moroccan furniture. The remodel is expected to be completed by mid-March — and by mid-April he plans on introducing more small plates and vegetarian items to the menu. He will also start featuring late-night DJs and belly dancers on the weekends. 3940 Fourth Ave., 619-295-5560, kouskousrestaurant.com.

Commercial property brokerage, Location Matters, recently signed into place a Japanese-owned establishment in Kensington called Tanuki. The business will operate as a coffee spot by day and a sake bar by night. Sushi, sake and matcha tea will be available. Tanuki is expected to open within the next few months. 4191 Adams Ave.

A family-run Italian restaurant with a broad menu spilling into all-American fare has opened in Linda Vista’s busy Presidio strip plaza near the University of San Diego. This is the second location for Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, which operates a kitchen under the same name in Kearny Mesa at 9353 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

Mingling with numerous pasta dishes and pizzas are things like salad wraps, burgers and boneless chicken wings. There are also torpedo sandwiches, including a pastrami Reuben and Philly cheesesteak. Beer and wine are also in the offing. 5277 Linda Vista Road, 619-293-3333.

