Foodie Flashes

Frank Sabatini Jr.

The full-service Patxi’s Pizza, which recently replaced Project Pie on University and Fourth avenues, is holding its official grand opening on Oct. 23, followed by a fundraiser for the San Diego LGBT Community Center on Oct. 26.

For the grand opening, free 10-inch Neapolitan-style pizzas will be given to the first 50 customers in line. Throughout the remainder of the day, free samples of Patxi’s popular Chicago-style pizza will be available, as well as buy-one, get-one free Neapolitan pies.

In support of the LGBTQ community, the company will offer select deep-dish slices for $5 apiece and give 20% of the proceeds to The Center.

Patxi’s is owned by the Los Angeles-based Elite Restaurant Group. It has 17 locations throughout California, Colorado and Washington state. 3888 Fourth Ave., 619-501-8000, patxispizza.com.

From a short list of distillers operating within urban San Diego, 619 Spirits in North Park was recently cited as one of the 10 best vodka distilleries by USA Today, in its 2019 readers’ choice travel award contest. The distillery and tasting room is owned by Nick Apostolopoulos, who produces vodka with infusions of locally sourced ingredients such as cucumbers, scorpion peppers, coffee, and rose petals. Lunch, dinner and late-night dishes are also served in the tasting room. 3015 Lincoln Ave., 619-269-2757, 619spirits.com.

Finding plant-based pastries and desserts can be tough, especially over the holidays. Coming to the rescue is Hazel & Jade Bakery in Hillcrest, which is launching a full line of both sweet and savory baked goods tailored to Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This month look for pumpkin brioche, pumpkin whoopies, black cat cookies and more. Coming in November are pecan, pumpkin and apple-crumble pies, plus ginger-pear coffee cake, and croissant dressing. In December, the bakery will showcase cookies shaped to various holiday themes as well as brownies, snickerdoodles and more. All ingredients used at Hazel & Jade are plant-based. 3852 Fourth Ave., 619-295-2001, hazelandjade.com.

If you’re a fan of noodles and cheese, look no further than the fifth annual San Diego Mac n’ Cheese Fest, to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Waterfront Park downtown. Nearly two dozen restaurants from around San Diego County will square off in a friendly competition. Their chefs will vie for two different awards; one decided by a panel of judges and the other voted on by festival attendees.

Participants include West Coast Tavern, Lazy Dog, Studio Diner, The Smoking Gun, Meal Prep Boutique, and more. About 20 local breweries will be onsite as pouring their latest and greatest releases as well.

Admission is $39, which includes unlimited mac-n-cheese samples and unlimited 2-ounce beer tastings. VIP tickets are $75, which includes 10:30 a.m. entry and access to a private-seating area. 1600 Pacific Coast Highway, sandiegomacncheese.com.

Attention North County residents and denizens: The Square at Bressi Ranch in Carlsbad will soon see the arrival of WR Kitchen & Bar, an offshoot to the Southern California-based Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill, which has a location in Mission Valley’s Hazard Center.

The restaurant will feature ample indoor-outdoor seating options, a full bar, and an open kitchen flaunting a wood-fire grill. Menu highlights include assorted salads, sandwiches, roasted meats and seafood. There will also be tacos filled with everything from smoked brisket and Atlantic salmon to pulled pork and cauliflower. The establishment is expected to open by the end of fall. 2668 Gateway Road, Carlsbad, wrkitchenbar.com.

—Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.