Gay Bowls XVIII

By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

San Diego flag football league sends four teams to nationals

Four teams from the San Diego American Flag Football League (SDAFFL) are participating in the Gay Bowl XVIII in Denver now through Sunday, Sept. 16. This is not the first time SDAFFL has been to the nationals.

At a sendoff party at Urban Mo’s on Sept. 9, team players picked up their jerseys and other “goodies” for their trip.

League Commissioner Tyler Foerster said the league began in 2004 and normally has between 200 to 300 players each year. They play in San Diego every Saturday from March to early June, with a couple clinics in January so coaches can see who they want to draft. There are no prepared teams. Each year coaches pick new teams, so players can play with different players each year. He said that the league is open to gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning and allied players.

Foerster said it has three open division teams of mostly men, but women can also play on the teams. In 2012, the Gay Bowl in Denver added a women’s division, and now for nationals, SDAFFL is able to have its own women’s team. This year, 19 women are playing on the women’s division team, the San Diego Breakers.

Along with the Breakers, SDAFFL has three open division teams, two in the A Division: the San Diego Bolts (six-time National Gay Flag Football League National Champions) and the San Diego Toros. SDAFFL’s B Division team is the San Diego Assault (and pepper). “It’s an older team,” Foerster said.

“The maximum teams that SDAFFL has ever sent to the Gay Bowl was six. San Diego is known nationally to have the best flag football team,” Foerster said. “We’ve won six national championships from 2012 in Denver to 2017 in Washington D.C. We are proud that we have the best talent and we pride ourselves that we are a social group. We play games during the day, go to the bars at night, and socialize and mingle.”

He said SDAFFL is a great format from the draft process, to playing and scheduling. They like to mix it up every year to keep the social aspect different.

“What makes our league special is the social aspect of it, the fact that we’ve been going at this since 2004,” Foerster said. “We are very well known in the area, and we do a lot of social outreach programs. We are always looking to do more in the community outreach part of our program.”

San Diego Toros team quarterback Aaron Herrmann and co-coach with Jack Jansen have played together for two and a half years now in the league. Herrmann said his wife got him involved in the league and Jansen, playing gay sports all his life was in the league in Denver. So when he moved to San Diego, Jansen said he was ready for the San Diego league.

Herrmann said the SDAFFL is the most competitive in the nation, with the best competitors playing on the teams.

“I played football as a quarterback and she [his wife] said they needed quarterbacks,” Herrmann said. “It’s a really good community, it’s fun to be with everyone on and off the field. Everyone has each other’s backs. It’s all inclusive, I’m a straight player, and he [Jansen] is a gay player. The Gay Bowl national tournament is more based on the players, but the league itself … we have a big community, and then we do fundraisers for community outreach.”

Jansen said the first thing everyone needs to know is that they (Toros) are going to win, “so deal with it.” But he said the sense of community here in San Diego where gays and straight feel comfortable to play and compete at the same level is a highlight of this league.

“There is no judgement, no awkwardness and a really great social atmosphere,” Jansen said. “It’s awesome to have talented guys like Aaron, who’s straight, and people like me that have played gay sports all of my life and there is no judgement. So there’s 180 guys that play in the league, which is very mixed with women, gays, and straights. It is such a collection of people from San Diego and we have a wonderful team and it is great being part of that.”

The Breakers are excited for this year’s nationals. Quarterback and team captain Brittany Botterill said she loves playing co-ed with the men but having the ability to compete as a women’s team on their own is important. She is now in her fourth year with the league, and said all of her best friends are in the league. But she added that the team has high expectations for this year’s nationals.

“The first year we didn’t even get into the finals,” Botterill said. “The past two years we’ve gotten to the finals and lost to the same team twice in a row, taking home second place.

“I think this time, they have a lot of the same people coming back, and we have some really amazing women in spots that we really needed,” she continued. “I think anything but first place this time, we’ll be kind of disappointed, so our expectations and desire is to bring it home this time. The men have brought it home so many times, and that’s great, but I think it’s time that the women themselves to bring home their own.”

For more information visit sdaffl.com.

—Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.