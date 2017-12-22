Gay News Briefs: Dec. 22, 2017

PRIDE BY THE BEACH SEEKS NEW DIRECTOR

The North County LGBTQ Resource Center is seeking a director to head Pride by the Beach, the annual LGBTQ festival in Oceanside.

The contracted position is considered part-time for most of the year, but becomes full time in the three months prior to Pride. Salary range will be $13,000 to $17,500, according to the job posting.

The Pride director will report to the executive director of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center and work in partnership with a pride committee, volunteers, stakeholders, as well as directly with community members of diverse backgrounds.

This position supports the organization’s objective of building a culturally rich LGBTQ community in order to create a North County region where LGBTQ people thrive.

To find the job description, visit bit.ly/2oTOpbJ.

To apply, submit a cover letter and a resume in a Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF document by email to info@ncresourcecenter.org No phone calls or in-person applications will be taken. Applications will be reviewed beginning on Dec. 15 until position is filled.

KEVIN BEISER ELECTED SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT

The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education elected new officers at its annual organizational meeting on Dec. 12: Kevin Beiser, from District B, was selected as president; and Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, from District E, as vice president.

Beiser takes on his new role after serving as vice president. He said he will continue to focus his efforts on maximizing the district’s resources to preserve lower class sizes and enrichment programs for students such as art, music, magnet schools and GATE. Beiser is passionate about implementing research-based reforms that have helped turn around underperforming schools.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be elected president of the San Diego Unified School Board … by my colleagues. I will continue to fight for our kids. I am committed to continuing to strategically allocate our finite resources in an equitable manner to improve student outcomes,” Beiser said after the vote.

Beiser will chair the board meetings and act as the district’s chief elected official during the tenure.

An award-winning teacher, Beiser was first elected to the school board in November 2010. He also was elected school board president in December 2013.

Beiser and his husband Dan Mock live in Serra Mesa.

HUMAN DIGNITY FOUNDATION NAMES OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

Prabha Singh will take over the position of director of operations at the San Diego Human Dignity Foundation (SDHDF) on Jan. 1, 2018.

After narrowing down the applicants, members of the SDHDF board of directors and San Diego LGBT community leaders interviewed the final candidates.

“We put our final candidates through a comprehensive interview process, and Prabha aptly demonstrated her expertise in cultivating funders both within and outside of the LGBT community,” said Joselyn Harris, SDHDF board president.

“She took the review board through a step-by-step procedure with every project that we asked her about, and showed a propensity for cultural responsiveness for all diverse communities,” Harris continued. “Most importantly, she came to the table with a plan to build the foundation, through efficient long-term marketing concepts for the long haul. She is a dedicated team player with the strength and diplomacy to be in a position of leadership, dealing with strong personalities.”

Singh’s résumé boasts a broad spectrum of professional experience, including work in development, health services and projects emphasizing the needs of underserved populations. Her work in the San Diego LGBT community includes co-chairing the Young Professionals Council at the San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest and directing the development committee of the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus.

“Prabha’s extensive background working within the HIV and LGBT communities, coupled with her passionate philanthropic spirit, made her the perfect candidate for this position,” said Robert Hubbard, a SDHDF board member.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to engage in the challenges faced by the LGBT community, and work to position the foundation to address barriers to fulfillment and equality, for all community members,” Singh said. “SDHDF’s mission of promoting equal treatment, tolerance, wellness and human dignity align with my own personal values. I look forward to working with the board and stakeholders to accomplish the missions and goals of the SDHDF, and to create positive and lasting contributions for the LGBT community.”

For more information about San Diego Human Dignity Foundation, visit sdhdf.org.

ART FUNDRAISER MAKES NEARLY A GRAND

The local fundraiser held during the recent Postcards from the Edge exhibition and the Day With(Out) Art event has raised $975, according to organizers.

The events, which originated in New York City, are held worldwide every year on Dec. 1 in recognition of World AIDS Day. San Diego held its inaugural Day With(out) Art on Dec. 2 at the Media Arts Center in North Park.

Local event organizers Patrick N. Brown of the Escondido Arts Partnership and Patric Stillman of The Studio Door in North Park said a third of the money goes to Visual AIDS (New York) and the rest will be given as material grants in the form of gift cards to local artists living with HIV.

Artists may find information on how to apply for the grants on The Studio Door website at thestudiodoor.com.

Those who may have missed the local screenings sponsored by POZabilities can watch this year’s Day With(Out) Art artists create videos online at bit.ly/2BgykCo.

GULLS TO CELEBRATE DIVERSITY NIGHT

You Can Play and the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center will benefit from the celebration of Diversity Night with the San Diego Gulls hockey team on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Valley View Casino Center when the Gulls take on the San Jose Barracuda.

Tickets cost $25 and include admission to the Bud Light pre-game tailgate party. Up to $9 of every ticket sold at bit.ly/2kNXnln will be donated back to the San Diego LGBT Visitors Center and You Can Play. Make sure to use the promotion code word “Diversity” before purchasing tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased at the LGBT Visitors Center, located at 502 University Ave. at the Fifth Avenue intersection in Hillcrest.

The Anaheim Ducks Sled Hockey Team, the San Diego Chill and You Can Play will also be among the many honored during the evening.

You Can Play is an initiative that works to ensure safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ athletes, coaches and fans.

“You Can Play is excited to partner with the Gulls to promote inclusion and respect in hockey and beyond,” said Chris Mosier, vice president of program development and community relations at You Can Play. “This night shows LGBTQ athletes, coaches, and fans and their allies that they are not only welcomed at Valley View Casino Center with open arms, but also valued as members of the San Diego Gulls family.”

In conjunction with You Can Play San Diego, a special engagement of “LGBTs In The News” with Thom Senzee will take place two days before the game.

The panel will feature Matt Savant, Gulls president of business operations, plus celebrity athletes and experts exploring the challenges and opportunities LGBT players face in professional, amateur and school sports.

Happening on Thursday, Jan. 18 with a meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m., the panel will get underway at 7 p.m. at Gossip Grill, located at 1220 University Ave. in Hillcrest.

More information can be found at youcanplayproject.org and lgbtsinthenews.com.

BCAUSE FUND DONATES $37,505 TO WOMEN’S HEALTH INTIATIVES

The BCAUSE Fund at the San Diego Human Dignity Foundation (SDHDF) recently donated a total of $37,505 to the San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest and Planned Parenthood Federation of America (Planned Parenthood) to address women’s health issues.

Both gifts will be matched, with the gift to The Center matched at a ratio of 4-to-1, due to their current campaign and the charitable gift from Ron Bowman, with his husband Stan Zukowfsky.

The BCAUSE Fund was started in 2004 by breast cancer survivor Peggy Walkush and her spouse, Jan Tisdale. Walkush was then a board member of SDHDF with a desire to ensure lesbians in San Diego had adequate access to health care and awareness of the risk factors for breast cancer. The BCAUSE Fund hosted an annual Wigfest event for several years, whereby participants dressed in colorful wigs and costumes to raise money for the fund.

Over the years, the BCAUSE Fund made grants to support meals to those in treatment, breast cancer awareness campaigns and sponsored an annual concert featuring the San Diego Women’s Chorus, which benefited the chorus and the Lesbian Health Initiative at SDHDF.

“For more than a decade, the BCAUSE Fund has been a generous donor to The Center’s programs for women’s health,” said Dr. Delores Jacobs, CEO of The Center. “We deeply appreciate this gift, which comes at such an important moment, and we thank Peggy and Jan for their years of dedicated support.”

With these two final gifts — $19,505 to The Center and $18,000 to Planned Parenthood — the BCAUSE Fund will be closed.

“Jan and I felt the timing was right to close the fund and disburse the gifts, especially given the current political environment and defunding of women and children’s health care, birth control, preventative care and reproductive rights,” Walkush said. “The Center and Planned Parenthood are two very important organizations deserving of our support.”

LOPRESTI/CHAMPION’S SANTA CLAUS TUNE STILL NO. 1

Indie Fest founders and former San Diego residents Danielle LoPresti and Alicia Champion released a holiday video in 2016, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” which featured the married couple and their adopted, mixed-race son Lucian. The couple were inspired to produce a video that reflected the progressive, same-sex, multi-racial and foster-adoptive families that exist today.

One year and more than half a million views later, the video is still the No. 1 ranked LGBT family Christmas music video online.

“The holiday season can be extremely challenging for a lot of people,” LoPresti said in a press release. “And for those who may not have secure, loving, supportive families to turn to during a time that is supposed to be about family, the season can be downright tragic. Representation matters, and it can save lives. Sometimes the best activism we can do is to simply live our authentic lives out in the open.”

“The ‘American family’ is indeed under attack,” Champion added. “In this new political era of justified bigotry, families like ours need to feel represented more than ever before, especially during the holidays. If our little video can help add a bit more light to this dark time, we’re grateful for that.”

To view the video on YouTube, visit bit.ly/1Inet2m.