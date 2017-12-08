Gay News Briefs: Dec. 8 – 21, 2017

BALDWIN HONORED LOCALLY

Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, the first member of the LGBT community elected to the U.S. Senate, was presented the international Jose Julio Sarria Civil Rights Award. Sunday, Dec. 3.

In 1961, Sarria — a War World II Veteran and proud Latino — became the first openly gay candidate to run for public office in America. In 1965, Sarria founded the International Imperial Court System, which has chapters in over 70 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

San Diego City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez, Chairman and C.E.O. of the International Imperial Council, presented the award. Sen. Baldwin was in San Diego for a special reception at the home of Robert Gleason and Marc Matys.

TASTE ‘N’ TINIS ADDS COCKTAIL LIST FOR 2017

Hillcrest’s annual holiday cocktail party returns on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 4-9 p.m. Hillcrest Business Association and its members invite you to spend the holidays “sipping, strolling, and sampling” with them, as you make your way around in the gayborhood.

Participating restaurants will offer up tasty bites and other retail stores will have one of 12 different holiday-seasoned and -inspired martinis created especially for this event.

While you make your way around, you’ll also have the opportunity to do some holiday shopping for unique and personal gifts for the special people on your list.

Check in at will call, located at Rite Aid, 535 Robinson Ave. at the corner of Fifth Avenue, to pick up your collectible mini martini cup, a map showing all the participants and an official tasting passport. $25 in advance, $20 day of.

While the event is family-friendly, those participating in the cocktail aspect of the event must be 21 and up. bit.ly/2nDFjPv.

URBAN MO’S GETS ‘LYFTIE’

Lyft, a ride-sharing app that services the San Diego area as well as 31 other markets across the country, has announced the winners of their annual Lyftie Awards, which honor popular destination businesses over the previous year.

Urban MO’s, one of the food and drink venues that is part of MO’s Universe in Hillcrest, won “Most Visited Restaurant,” for 2017.

“Now that Lyft is accessible to 95 percent of Americans, this is a great occasion to recognize passengers’ top locations across the country for what makes them unique,” said Hao Meng, Lyft San Diego market manager. “This is the second year we’ve recognized Lyftie winners in San Diego, with a few returning favorites and some new awardees too.”

As a result of the awards, passengers looking to check out any of the winning locations can use the code LYFTIESAN17 for 20 percent off any future ride on Lyft.

In addition, during the month of December, Urban MO’s is also offering Lyft riders 100 MO’s Universe reward points when customers show they used Lyft to get to there. For more information about the offer, visit bit.ly/2BIDEKw.

Aside from Urban MO’s, other winners in San Diego were as follows: “Most Visited Bar” — PB Shore Club (second year in a row); “Most Visited Event Space” — Petco Park (second year in a row); “Most Visited University” — SDSU; “Only In …” — San Diego Zoo* (second year in a row); “Trending Destination:”— Balboa Park.

Founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to “improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation,”Lyft claims to be the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the population. For more information about Lyft in San Diego, visit lft.to/2j4foiv.