Gay News Briefs: Feb. 16, 2018

2018 MONARCHS OF IMPERIAL COURT CROWNED

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the Imperial Court de San Diego hosted its 46th annual Coronation Ball celebration at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Mission Valley.

Elected officials in attendance included State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher; City Attorney Mara Elliot; City Councilmember Chris Ward; former state assembly member Nathan Fletcher; and State Assembly Majority Whip Todd Gloria.

The California State Senate’s President Pro Tempore-elect Toni Atkins was also in attendance, and addressed the crowd. Atkins praised the Imperial Court’s 46 years of “noble deeds” while supporting needy charities as well as the local LGBT community and the city of San Diego. The Imperial Court de San Diego and its coronation ball is the oldest organization and event in the city’s LGBT history.

Katherine Stuart Faulconer, San Diego’s First Lady and also co-chair of the San Diego AIDS Memorial Task Force, received a standing ovation from those in attendance when she stepped on the stage to be introduced.

It was a night of dining, performances, fundraising, high fashion and competition and the sold-out, standing-room only event culminated in the crowing of the newly elected Imperial Court de San Diego XLVI monarchs, The Majestic Golden Bear Emperor Mark Newsome and The Black Diamond Pegasus Empress Barbie Z Neors. More than $70,000 was raised by the 45th reign for local charities.

Also at the event, Queen Mother of the Americas Nicole Murray Ramirez knighted five new Crown Princes into the Imperial Court System.

Local activists and community leaders Benny Cartwright, Rick Cervantes, Toni Duran, Fernando Lopez and 17-year old trans activist Sam Moehlig, all received the honor, which included a medal and plaque. When inviting the four new titleholders to the stage, Murray Ramirez noted that the young leaders were “our future,” but “they are all already doing big things for our community and are our present.”

The Imperial Court also announced the newly established “Bruce M. Abrams GLBT Refugees Fund” at the Survivors of Torture International San Diego Office. Abrams is a local philanthropist who has been a longtime supporter of many causes in the region. For more information on the Imperial Court de San Diego, visit imperialcourtsandiego.com.

PATRIC STILLMAN RECEIVES ARTIE AWARD

Visual artist Patric Stillman was recognized recently, for his contributions to the San Diego arts community with an Artie Award from Mission Federal ArtWalk due to his role in ArtWalk’s The Business of Art Scholarship.

“Personally, this acknowledgement is such a heartfelt honor,” said Stillman in a press release. “As an artist, entrepreneur and community activist, I often felt pulled in one direction or the other at various moments in my career. To be honored for achievements where I have found balance in all three areas while nurturing my fellow visual artists is a reward beyond riches. Thank you to Mission Federal ArtWalk for this honor.”

Stillman is also the owner The Studio Door, a community-based arts center located in North Park. He is a mentor to local artists and best known for his art-to-market incubator lab, designed to assist those interested in creative commerce. Outside of the art center, Stillman works with several art organizations, galleries, museums and associations.

Also awarded an Artie Award this year was Chantal Wnuk and Tracy Thalo of Artist & Craftsman, located in Hillcest. They join past recipients, including Patricia Fischer and Alan Ziter, who were in attendance at the Westgate Hotel event held Jan. 25, as a kick off for the April 28–29 Mission Federal ArtWalk.

“Mission Federal ArtWalk and San Diego Visual Arts Network have done so much over the years to support local artists,” Stillman said. “I’m proud to be collaborating with them on this project that gives an artist an understanding of the business aspects of the art industry.”

For more information, visit thestudiodoor.com, artwalksandiego.org and San Diego Visual Arts Network at sdvisualarts.net.

‘ROUNDING THIRD’ AUTHOR TO SPEAK IN CHULA VISTA

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, gay author Walter G. Meyer will speak about his novel and the issue of bullying at the South Chula Vista Library, 389 Orange Ave., Chula Vista at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

“The Chula Vista libraries always like to welcome local authors,” said librarian Ken Selnick in a press release. “It is especially important that we get a diverse group of writers, so we are proud to welcome a noted gay author such as Mr. Meyer. We are happy to bring his anti-bullying and supportive message here as part of his book talk. We need to establish that libraries are a safe space for people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Meyer’s novel, “Rounding Third,” addresses the topic of bullying.

“I am honored to be the first in what I hope will be a long line of LGBTQ authors and speakers at the Chula Vista Library,” Meyer said in a press release. “Not everyone who is gay lives in Hillcrest, so it’s great that we can bring messages of inclusion to other communities.”

“Rounding Third” tells the story of two high school baseball players who are harassed by their teammates as they fall in love. The book was an Amazon best-seller, and Meyer has spoken throughout the U.S. at universities, libraries, high schools and community centers. “Rounding Third” was nominated for a Lambda Literary Award and was a finalist for a San Diego Book Award.

Copies of “Rounding Third” will be available for sale at the event, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Friends of the Chula Vista Library.

Meyer will also be speaking at the National City Library on Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m.

MO’S TO EXPAND ITS UNIVERSE

Hillcrest’s longstanding LGBT restaurant and bar group known as MO’s Universe, which includes Urban MO’s Bar & Grill, Baja Betty’s, Gossip Grill and Hillcrest Brewing Company, is adding another venue. Called insideOUT and slated for a mid-March opening, the new venue will be located on the first floor of the Eitol Towers, the strikingly red housing development located at 1642 University Ave. in Hillcrest at the corner of Centre Street.

Mike Burnett, the San Diego based architect for Eitol Towers and an admitted frequent “long-time patron” of Urban MO’s and Baja Betty’s, knew he wanted the popular group involved in the project.

“I was familiar with their commitment to our community, their brand and most importantly their staff,” Burnett said. “I didn’t know Chris Shaw or Matt Ramon yet, but since I regularly attend the Dreamgirls show every Wednesday night, it was an easy connection to make. I knew they would fit the space great because my design intent was ‘upscale, causal fun’ and it needed to extend more energy down University.”

After meeting with Shaw and Ramon onsite, plans were made and Ramon got started developing the concept, which included the open area in the center of the Eitol Towers building as inspiration.

“insideOUT, or iO as we have already nicknamed it, is a casual, elegant restaurant that features an atrium surrounded by 13 live/work towers juxtaposed to contrast with San Diego’s gorgeous blue skies,” Ramon said. “The name is a nod to the LGBTQ community – we’re an out and proud LGBTQ owned and operated business.

“[insideOUT also includes] floor-to-ceiling glass front windows on the inside dining room and bar, a heated water feature [called] ‘the boi pond,’ and a switchback walkway with seating nooks to relax, see and be seen with a few more surprises along the way,” Ramon said.

Paris Sukomi Max will be managing the new location, which the press release described as “Hillcrest’s sexy, chic and refined destination for those who want to enjoy fine dining, craft cocktails and relax in style.”

Moe Girton, general manager of Gossip Grill, is developing the cocktail menu and the culinary aspect will be managed by Maryjo Testa, who is skilled in Italian and European culinary styles and many will remember as part of Gossip Grill’s original crew.

“I’ve returned to share my culinary skills with some of my most favorite dishes; grilled Spanish octopus, seven spiced Moroccan chicken tagine and paella style Fideo pasta,” Testa said. In addition, tableside Asian poke and Australian DIY grilled steaks are also planned.