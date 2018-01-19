Gay News Briefs: Jan. 19, 2018

HBA INVITES COMMUNITY ON WEEKLY WALKS

In an effort to keep the Hillcrest neighborhood informed, the Hillcrest Business Association (HBA) has launched a program called “Clean, Green & Safe,” which focuses around weekly “walkabouts” in five “zones” throughout Hillcrest.

Five neighborhood coffee shops were chosen as the meetup locations, setting a starting and ending point that also offers refreshments for participants.

The walkabouts, led by an HBA representative, will take residents, property owners and business representatives on a guided walk through a different area every Friday starting at 9:30 a.m.

The purpose of the walks is to not only uncover and document trip hazards, graffiti, safety issues, trash build-ups and areas that need pressure washing, but also allow attendees to see the impacts of HBA’s various neighborhood projects first-hand and allow them to provide constructive input.

Walkabout zones and meetup locations identified for the various weeks are as follows: Zone 1: Side streets between Front Street to Sixth Avenue and between Robinson Avenue and Washington Street, meet in front of Bread & Cie, 350 University Ave.; Zone 2: Third to Sixth avenues between Robinson and Brookes avenues, meet in front of Crest Café, 425 Robinson Ave.; Zone 3: Sixth Avenue, between Anderson Place and University Avenue, and University and Robinson avenues between Sixth and Ninth avenues, meet in front of Babycakes, 3590 Fifth Ave.; Zone 4: University Avenue from state Highway 163 to Herbert Street, and 10th Avenue, Vermont Street and Richmond Street, as well as Cleveland Street from Vermont to Richmond, meet in front of Lestat’s, 1041 University Ave.; Zone 5: Park Boulevard, between Robinson and Lincoln Street, and University Avenue, from Richmond to Park, as well as Normal Street/Pride Plaza to Harvey Milk Street; meet in front of Industrial Grind Coffee, 1433 University Ave.

A schedule for the next 11 weeks, on Fridays starting at 9:30 a.m., has been released and is only subject to change based on a holiday or special event. Jan. 19: Zone 1; Jan. 26: Zone 2; Feb. 2: No Walkabout; Feb. 9: No Walkabout; Feb. 16: Zone 3; Feb. 23: Zone 4; March 2: Zone 5; March 9: Zone 1; March 16: Zone 2; March 23: Zone 3; and March 30: Zone 4.

Attendees will learn how to use the city’s new “Get It Done San Diego” app, which is the now the official method for reporting non-emergency issues, such as potholes and graffiti, and get them into the city’s system for resolution. The app can be downloaded at bit.ly/2gmIPWw.

Those wishing to attend any of the walkabouts should wear comfortable walking shoes and sun protection and expect to be walking for approximately 90 minutes. Accommodations will be made for those with mobility issues who wish to participate.

For more information about the walkabout, or the HBA and its programs and events, visit fabuloushillcrest.com or email Eddie Reynoso at eddie@hillcrestbia.org.

THE CENTER REACHES MATCH GOAL

At its 35th anniversary gala in October, Dr. Delores Jacobs, CEO of the San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest, announced a 4:1 donor match from Ron Bowman and his husband Stan Zukowfsky. The couple promised to match incoming funds through the end of 2017 to a total of $2 million, meaning The Center’s goal was $400,000. On Jan. 8, The Center announced they had reached the goal and Jacobs noted that they had even exceeded the goal.

“We are thrilled to ring in 2018 by letting you know that we did it! Our community came together to raise $2 million for Our Center,” Jacobs shared in a newsletter.

“San Diego is a fantastic community and we were glad to be able to help by setting the bar high so The Center could make this historic fundraising goal,” added the generous couple responsible for the 4:1 match.

Jacobs said The Center “couldn’t have done it without the more than 1,800 individual donors from our amazing San Diego LGBT and allied community, plus nearly 500 who gave to The Center for the first time as part of this effort.”

She added that those individual donations didn’t take into account the donations that came from businesses, foundations and corporations.

“We remain inspired by our community and are even more committed than ever before to be there for LGBT San Diegans and their families when they need us.”

For more information about The Center, visit thecentersd.org.

DILLINGHAM’S MILITARY ITEMS DONATED TO ARCHIVES

Right after the first of the year, the late Ben F. Dillingham III, who was a decorated Marine captain and tank commander, had his uniforms, medals and dog tags, among other items, presented to the Lambda Archives of San Diego by City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez.

One of San Diego’s most respected LGBT and city leaders, Dillingham was a proud military veteran. The LGBT Veterans Wall of Honor, located inside the San Diego LGBT Community Center, was inaugurated in 2011 and named for Dillingham and Bridget Wilson, another local LGBT leader and veteran of the armed services.

Dillingham died Nov. 16 after a bout with cancer. A celebration of his life is set for Saturday, Jan. 20, at St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave. in Bankers Hill, starting at 1 p.m. For further information, call 619-241-5672.

NOH8 OPEN PHOTO SHOOT

Join the #NOH8Worldwide movement in San Diego and add your face to the fight for equal human rights with an official NOH8 digital photograph by celebrity photographer Adam Bouska at the LGBT-friendly Kimpton Hotel Palomar Downtown on Sunday, Jan. 28 from noon–2 p.m.

Those interested in getting their photo taken should wear a plain, white shirt and be camera ready.

While reservations are not required, photos are first come, first served and the line moves fast. Those in line by 2 p.m. will be guaranteed a photo.

Photos cost $40, with couples and/or groups $25 per person, cash and credit cards only. NOH8 Campaign was launched by Bouska and his partner in response to the passage of Proposition 8 in California, and grew to a worldwide movement. Fees paid to participate cover services and costs for one edited digital print only, made available via noh8campaign.com, and do not include physical prints.

Funds raised by the photo shoot will be used by the nonprofit to continue promoting and raising awareness for marriage and human equality as well as anti-discrimination and anti-bullying through NOH8’s interactive social media campaign, which includes the team traveling to other cities and countries around the world, creating and compiling images for their ongoing large-scale NOH8 media campaign, and covering the costs of the daily operations and maintenance necessary to run this rapidly growing campaign out of their Burbank headquarters.

Those interested in volunteering to help with the shoot can email info@noh8campaign.com with your contact information. Make sure to note which city you’d like to volunteer for.

The NOH8 Campaign photo shoot will take place Jan. 28 from noon–2 p.m. at Kimpton Hotel Palomar, 1047 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp. For more information, visit bit.ly/2CPbjmW. Follow them on

Twitter @NOH8Campaign.

SAN DIEGO JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL

The 28th Annual San Diego Jewish Film Festival proudly presents what they expect to be an exciting lineup this year, with 37 feature films, 21 shorts, five venues and films from 16 different countries.

The 11-day festival, which will run from Feb. 7–18, is the largest Jewish cultural event in San Diego and draws over 17,000 attendees annually, to more than 70 screenings.

It features San Diego film premieres, international guest filmmakers, and juried and audience choice awards.

Screenings will be shown at five locations.

This year’s festival will showcase a total of 58 of the best contemporary Jewish-themed films from around the world, celebrating life, human rights and freedom of expression.

To see the film lineup, screening locations and buy tickets, visit bit.ly/2mFM1kvor call the box office at 858-362-1348.

‘BUSINESS OF ART’ APPLICANTS SOUGHT

Patric Stillman, founder of The Studio Door in North Park, has announced that applications for the 2018 “Business of Art” scholarship, which help emerging artists “take that next step” in their artistic careers. This year, the scholarship is once again being awarded in conjunction with Mission Federal ArtWalk and San Diego Visual Arts, allowing the recipient to showcase their work at the festival, which takes place in Little Italy on April 28 and 29 this year.

Last year’s scholarship winner, Mikaela McLeish, currently has work on display at The Studio Door through the month of January, alongside works from David Jester and Margaret Chiaro.

McLeish, whose 2017 Business of Art scholarship offered her a booth at ArtWalk last year, was also chosen by Art San Diego as their Launchpad Artist of 2017.

“This is such a fantastic opportunity for artists who want to engage in creative commerce,” Stillman said in a press release. “The whole package that The Business of Art scholarship offers is the type of platform that can really help establish an exciting career path for an emerging artist. It’s a rare opportunity to find industry professionals that will take the time to nurture local talent and help guide them through the realities of the art world. I’m happy to be a part of this cooperative effort.”

All interested emerging artists are encouraged to apply. The winner will be mentored by Stillman and given guidance to “navigate the complex art industry” while getting the chance to display their body of work at such a prominent annual art show. The deadline for applications is Feb. 15 and the decision will be made by Feb. 20. For details, to read the prospectus or download an application,

visit bit.ly/2D8sRLW.