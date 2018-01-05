Gay News Briefs: Jan. 5, 2018

DANCING FOR CANCER

Cancer survivor and ballroom dancer Steve Valentine and his oncologist Dr. Irene Hutchins, also a ballroom dancer, announce a benefit for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) “Dances vs. Cancer,” April 7 at Mission Brewery in Downtown San Diego.

“I’m running the campaign for my oncologist, Dr. Irene Hutchins, who saved my life after the 2016 hospitalizations at Scripps Green Hospital La Jolla,” Valentine said in a press release about the event. “All’s good now and we’re sharing our story — both competitive ballroom dancers — through performances around California.”

The story of doctor and patient took a serendipitous twist when they each learned the other was also a competitive ballroom dancer. Once Valentine was well, they started dancing together socially and then to raise awareness and help others touched by cancer.

The LLS supports blood cancer research, providing patients with access to the treatments they need.

Valentine and Dr. Hutchins hope to raise awareness and inspire hope through not only their story, but their performances.

“We are both former medalists in ballroom competitions,” Valentine said. “I won the Gold Medal for same-sex ballroom at the Gay Games in Cologne, Germany, in 2010.”

Dancers for Cancer will be held at Mission Brewery, located at 1441 L Street in East Village, April 7 from 4–7 p.m. The event will raise money as well as awareness for the LLC, through entrance fee and discounted beer available at inside the brewery.

For more information and to read about Valentine and Hutchins’ unique story, visit bit.ly/2yeO4Q6.