Gay News Briefs: March 16, 2018

THE LGBT CENTER ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The San Diego LGBT Community Center’s Board of Directors selected Caroline (Cara) Dessert as its next chief executive officer. Since 2016, Dessert served as The Center’s chief development and community engagement officer. A queer Latina, Dessert is an attorney and nonprofit executive with 15 years in social justice leadership.

“We are thrilled to name Cara Dessert as our next chief executive officer,” said Joyce Rowland, co-chair of The Center’s Board of Directors and chair of the executive search committee.

“The board also wants to convey our thanks to all the community members who participated in the search process and provided direct input into the qualities they want to see in our next chief executive officer,” she continued. “After a rigorous, inclusive and thorough national search process, the board is confident that Cara is the right person to lead The Center through this next chapter of our organization’s incredible History.”

TOP MARKS FOR UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY FOR HELPING LGBTQ STUDENTS

(KENTUCKY) The Lexington Herald Leader reported that the University of Kentucky (UK) received five out of five starts for its sense of overall inclusiveness, making it one of only 25 schools nationwide to get a top rating. Campus Pride Index, a national tool that assesses programs and policies for LGBTQ students and employees in higher education, completed the ranking. This index included more than 235 colleges and universities. UK received this top national ranking for its commitments, policies, and programs that protect gay, lesbian, and transgender students from discrimination. UK is the only school in the Southeastern Conference to receive a five-star ranking. For more information, visit bit.ly/2GbMzrk.

COURT’S EASTER EGG HUNT ORGANIZERS SEEK SUPPORT

The Imperial Court de San Diego is sponsoring its 16th annual Children’s East Egg Hunt. This event includes an egg hunt, baskets for each child and a bike raffle with plenty of activities for the kids. The Imperial Court is asking for community support to fill the wish list of 6,000 toy-filled Easter baskets, 7,000 plastic eggs, 21,000 jelly beans, 25 cases of snack-sized juices for the kids, seven cases of water, a popcorn and cotton candy machine, and canopies. To donate, contact Mark Newsom at 619-655-5587 or Barbie Z at 619-822-9343. Sunday, April 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trolley Barn Park, corner of Florida Street and Adams Avenue. For more information, visit bit.ly/2G6LEZi.

GA GOP PUSHES ANIT-LGBTQ ADOPTION BILL

(GEORGIA) Georgia Voice reported that a state law in Georgia attacked LGBTQ couples who want to adopt with an anti-LGBTQ adoption bill (SB-375) to turn away any parents the agencies do not approve based on religious beliefs. It was passed by the Georgia State Senate on Feb. 20. This bill is part of a wide-reaching plan by religious conservatives, backed by President Donald Trump and his administration. The Georgia Voice stated that the goal is to turn same-sex marriage into second-class marriage, reportedly with a long-term goal of overturning federal marriage rights for gays and lesbians entirely.

Texas, Michigan, North Dakota, Virginia and Alabama have passed similar laws. For more information, visit bit.ly/2EPiRHo.

Study shows Mexico is ahead of the U.S. in LGBTQ rights

(VERMONT) With a career researching comparative data between Latin American countries and the United States, political science professor, University of Vermont Caroline Beer’s latest study shows Mexico more progressive than the U.S. with LGBTQ rights, especially in the recognition of same-sex relationships. The study measured the effects of LGBTQ organizations, left-leaning governors on LGBT rights and religions in both countries in a study in the journal State Politics and Policy Quarterly. Beer’s analysis was based on national and state-level LGBT legislative activity in the U.S. and Mexico from 2000 to 2014. Data came from the International Lesbian, Gay Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association to measure the impact of LGBT organizations on legislations and census figures in both countries to capture the levels of religiosity by state.

“Given that LGBT social movements are strong in the U.S., Mexicans are more religious, and conservative religious party has governed Mexico for the better half of two decades, we would expect to find far greater legal equality for LGBT people in the US,” said Beer. “In fact, like a lot of misconceptions about Mexico, that is not the case. Mexico is often perceived as a backwater country that follows the lead of the U.S., but in reality, is very forward-thinking with progressive ideas.”

Beer said historically, her latest finding should be no surprise as Mexico overturned anti-sodomy laws criminalizing gay sex in 1871, more than 100 years before the U.S. Mexico passed a national anti-discrimination law making it illegal to discriminate against sexual minorities adding an explicit protection for sexual minorities in its constitution and creating an anti-discrimination agency that launched a national anti-homophobia campaign. For more information, visit bit.ly/2FwFHE9.

The Center receives historic donation

On March 9, the San Diego LGBT Community Center received its largest non-government gift in The Center’s history. At a community event to reach The Center’s #2Million matching campaign, longtime supporters Ron Bowman and his husband Stan Zukowfsy announced an additional $1.65 million to pay of The Center’s mortgage. This is in addition to the $1.65 donation they contributed to the matching campaign, which helped The Center raise $2 million for programs and services.

“Ron and Stan have contributed to The Center — and our San Diego LGBT community — in a way that will have impact for years to come,” said Caroline Dessert, Esq., chief development and community engagement officer. For more information, visit bit.ly/1KkYQa1.

In other news, The Center is now holding a free legal clinic to provide transgender people help to change their names and gender markers on official documents. This service is provided free by law students from the University of San Diego every first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/2tT6hWi.

PFLAG opens scholarships for local LGBT students

Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PLAG) San Diego County opened its 40th annual Launching Leaders PFLAG scholarship awards. Scholarships start at $2,000 and include eight scholarship categories. LGBT high school seniors continuing on to higher education and full time undergraduate and graduate students are eligible. PFLAG San Diego County has awarded more than 1000 scholarships to LGBTQ+ students in the amount of $170,000 since 1998. Applications are due by March 28. To find out more about categories, requirements and eligibility visit bit.ly/1SNSFRx.

OUTSERVE SLDN HIRES KEY STAFFER

(WASHINGTON) OutServe Servicemembers Legal Defense Network (SLDN) announced the hiring of Kai River Blevins as Director of Education, Chapter and Veteran’s services. The oldest and largest LGBT military organization announced its continued growth with the edition of Blevins and expansion of its programming services. This follows the organization’s merger with the Military Partners and Family Coalition that was finalized in December 2017.

Blevins said he is thrilled to be part of the OutServe SLDN team.

“This position reflects OutServe SLDN’s commitment to our service members, veterans and their families,” said Blevins. “Through providing direct services and advocacy, revitalizing our chapters, and delivering educational programming to our members and those who serve the LGBT military community, we are ensuring that our community has the tools and resources they need to thrive, particularly at this political moment. It is an honor to be able to serve my community in this role.”

OutServe SDLN marked another expansion with Legal Director Peter Perkwoski becoming a certified Veterans Services Officer. This addition allows OutServe SLDN to engage more with its LGBT veteran community ensuring they get necessary and vital services.

Kai River Blevins (they/them) has been involved in LGBTQ activism since 2011 when they originally joined OutServe SLDN’s team as the New York Regional Chapter Leader.