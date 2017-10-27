Gay News Briefs: Oct. 27 – Nov. 9, 2017

IT’S PALM SPRINGS PRIDE TIME

Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival, the last one in the region’s annual Pride season, kicks off Friday, Nov. 3 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 5. The free festival is held Saturday and Sunday along scenic Palm Canyon Drive with an entrance at Amado Road.

In addition to the weekend’s main events, Pride festivities have expanded this year to include pool parties, a 5K run, a candlelight vigil and march honoring George Zander — the local activist who was assaulted in a hate crime in 2015 and died of his injuries — and other fun experiences.

Grand marshals this year include former Navy Seal and transgender activist Kristin Beck — the subject of the CNN documentary “Lady Valor” and an inductee on the LGBT Veterans Wall of Honor at the San Diego LGBT Community Center; singer and entertainer Michael Holmes, owner of the Purple Room; and fitness expert Craig Ramsey and celebrity hairstylist Brandon Liberati, who were featured on Bravo’s show “Newlyweds.”

The festival is held in downtown Palm Springs on Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado roads and will be closed to vehicular traffic. Saturday the festival is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m. There will be multiple stages, a youth zone, HIV/AIDS testing, food and beverage booths, 150 exhibitors, and a large Bud Light street lounge on Arenas Road, the center of gay activity in Palm Springs.

The Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at the corner of Tachevah and Palm Canyon Drive, and travels south along Palm Canyon toward the festival and ends at noon. For more info and a full lineup of the stages, visit pspride.org.

$2M MATCH OPPORTUNITY FOR THE CENTER

Dr. Delores Jacobs, CEO of the San Diego LGBT Community Center, made a historic announcement at the organization’s 45th anniversary gala, held at Hotel del Coronado on Oct. 21. Two generous local philanthropists — Ron Bowman and his husband Stan Zukowfsky — recently offered to match all donations to The Center on a four-to-one basis, up to $1.6 million, through the end of the year.

This opportunity means that if the community raises just $400,000 by the end of the calendar year, Bowman and Zukowfsky will make that total equate to $2 million.

For those who wish to contribute, if you donate $40, that amount will be matched four times, yielding $200 instead of the original $40, for the 45-year-old social services organization.

The historic donor match offer couldn’t have come at a better time, with Jacobs at the halfway point of her final year at the helm, and renovations of the facility that houses The Center, located at 3909 Centre St., on the horizon. Those who wish to donate and be part of this historic matching program can visit bit.ly/2zI1SUz.

SDGMC TO HONOR VETERANS DAY

On Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus’ Chamber Choral will perform at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, to commemorate Veterans Day.

The performance, the first since the 40-member Chamber Choral performed at Lincoln Center last June, is called “Faith & Freedom: An Evening of Sacred and Patriotic Masterworks,” and will offer what the chorus describes as “a pilgrimage through decades of deeply moving and inspiring” works. Some of the selections include “God Bless American,” American Armed Forces Medley,” “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name” and others.

Those who are unable to attend the Nov. 11 performance can see an encore performance on Nov. 18 at Saint David’s Episcopal Church, where the chorus will again perform the selections from “Faith & Freedom” for their Art & Wine benefit.

To purchase tickets for the Nov. 11 performance, visit bit.ly/2ySVXyE. To learn more about “Faith & Freedom” or the Art & Wine benefit, visit sdgmc.org.

STUDIO DOOR PRESENTS OFFSHOOT TO NYC’s VISUAL AIDS

Patric Stillman of The Studio Door in North Park and Patrick Brown of the Escondido Arts Partnership, both with the artist registry of Visual AIDS, a national organization of HIV-positive artists, are collaborating to bring their own version of “Postcards from the Edge,” an annual exhibition in New York City each January that benefits the national Visual AIDS organization.

Stillman and Brown will each hold workshops to assist local artists in creating their own four-inch by six-inch postcard-sized artworks for the project, with a limit of two per artist at $75 each. A portion of the postcards will be sent to NYC for the 20th annual benefit in January, and the rest will be on display anonymously and for sale through December at The Studio Door, the Escondido Arts Partnership and the Media Arts Center in North Park.

The workshops will be held as follows: Saturday, Nov. 4, at The Studio Door; Sunday, Nov. 5 at Escondido Arts Partnership.

Proceeds from the art exhibited and sold in San Diego will go towards local HIV-positive artists as well as the upcoming screening of “Day With(Out) Art,” a series of short films about HIV-positive African-American artists, including LGBT, which will screen in San Diego on Dec. 2, the day after World AIDS Day.

For more information about all these events, visit bit.ly/2ljKZgs.

SAN DIEGO WOMEN’S CHORUS PRESENTS WINTER CONCERT

The San Diego Women’s Chorus performs throughout the year, with two big concerts taking center stage in their busy schedule; in the spring and winter months. This year’s winter concert, which rounds out SDWC’s 30th year as a organization, is set for Nov. 11 and 12.

“Elements: Songs of Earth, Air, Fire & Water” will explore “the interplay between nature and humanity.” Those in attendance will recognize various pop recordings, choral compositions, and original works, all supporting the “elements” theme.

SDWC is a lesbian-identified, feminist sisterhood of musicians that welcomes members from the vastly diverse LGBTQ and straight ally communities.

SDWC perform their winter concert, “Elements: Songs of Earth, Air, Fire & Water,” Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m., at University Christian Church, located at 3900 Cleveland Ave., in Hillcrest. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $30 for VIP. The concert will be interpreted for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. For tickets or more information, visit bit.ly/2gMAUqY.

HEPATITIS A CASES BY ZIP CODE

County health officials have announced the hepatitis A cases by ZIP code, with data compiled through Oct. 9. As expected, the Downtown area with its 92101 ZIP code had 81 cases.

In the Uptown News circulation area, 92104 had 14 cases, 92105 had 11, 92103 had 7 and 92116 had 2 — for a total of 34 out of 490 cases that had been reported as of Oct. 9.

Health ofﬁcials stressed that the patient’s ZIP code report may not necessarily reflect the location where the hep A exposure took place.

Call 211 if you suspect you have hepatitis A or need to find out where to get vaccinated, or visit 211sandiego.org.