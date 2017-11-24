Gay San Diego Holiday Guide 2017

Broadway San Diego

San Diego Civic Theater

1100 Third Ave. 92101

619-570-1100

Sandiegotheaters.org

Broadway/San Diego — a Nederlander presentation — is part of the nationally recognized Nederlander producing company of America, one of the country’s largest and most experienced operators of live theater.

Broadway/San Diego made its original debut as the “San Diego Playgoers” in 1976, after presenting “Equus” at the Spreckels Theatre in Downtown San Diego.

For several years, San Diego Playgoers presented shows at the Fox Theatre (now Copley Symphony Hall) and the Spreckels, before establishing a permanent home at the San Diego Civic Theatre in 1986, with occasional presentations at the other venues including the Historic Balboa Theatre.

Broadway/San Diego has presented over 375 shows and events, including the record-setting blockbusters “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Miss Saigon,” “The Producers,” “Les Misérables,” “Disney’s The Lion King,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Wicked,” and the much anticipated “Hamilton” in January 2018.

The Consignment Shack

7835 El Cajon Blvd.

La Mesa, CA 91942

619-460-1822

theconsignmentshack.com

It was 2012 when Macklemore and Ryan Lewis found fame in a song called “Thrift Shop” and it suddenly became hip to shop second-hand stores; people both young and young-at-heart began to realize the benefits that such places had to offer.

Operated since its inception four years ago by former mortgage banker Kelly McFall, the Consignment Shack was eventually purchased by McFall from her employers on Jan. 1, 2017.

McFall feels satisfaction seeing items go back out into the community, and knowing that it really helps people to have a discounted shopping resource.

“The community has been really good to us and it’s a great feeling to know we are returning that support,” she says.

As an alternative to an in-home three-day estate sale, The Consignment Shack offers a consignment service which is essentially an in-store 90-day estate sale. They also offer their consignment services to individuals and/or businesses that simply need help selling a few items.

The store carries all kinds of home furnishings, including modern, vintage and antique, and even has a large vinyl record section. Collectibles, especially from the mid-century era, are also popular items.

McFall said the challenge of resale is that you never know what product will be out on the floor, because it’s all from consignment. At the same time, it can be a lot of fun to sort through the inventory because you never know what treasures await!

Coronado Playhouse

1835 Strand Way

Coronado, CA 92118

619-435-4856

CoronadoPlayhouse.com

Coronado Playhouse’s 2018 season is themed “A Family Affair.” There will be four fabulous musicals, three awesome concerts and two terrific plays.

Coronado Playhouse is the oldest, continuously-run community theater in San Diego County. The intimate 100-seat, cabaret-style theater prides itself on welcoming everyone who walks through its doors as family. Whether you are actor or audience, CPH aims to make you feel at home.

CPH’s 2018 season is “A Family Affair,” placing the theme of “family” downstage-center for a diverse and fascinating exploration. “The Addams Family,” “Next To Normal,” “A Man of No Importance,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (family-friendly) make up the season’s four musicals.

And 2018’s free classic will be Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and CPH continues to push envelopes with yet another San Diego premiere, Mike Bartlett’s lauded and anticipated modern-day masterpiece, “King Charles III.”

Also in 2018, three cabarets featuring great American composers: Jason Robert-Brown, Burt Bacharach and Stephan Sondheim.

Fitness Together

4019 Goldfinch St.

92103

619-794-0014

fitnesstogether.com/mission-hills

Ryan Gans has been involved in the fitness community for the better part of a decade. His journey in fitness started after suffering a brutal knee injury, which required surgery. It was during knee rehabilitation, to gain basic function back in his knee, where Ryan’s passion for fitness started. It was the rehab process where Ryan learned the amazing capabilities of the human body.

In the years that followed, Ryan found the tools required to improve human performance. Anyone who has trained with Ryan can attest that his workouts are effective in achieving results.

The combination of Fitness Together Mission Hills, its private suites, one-on-one focus, and Ryan’s customized workouts, will get you results. Clients are never more than a couple feet away, proximity-wise, enhancing focus and taking away the fear; the intimidation, and the waiting found in most training/gym scenarios.

Clients train in private, fully-equipped suites, on an appointment-only basis, where the focus is totally on and about them, and no one else.

Fitness Together brings a highly-efficient process to working out, combining a superior degree of coaching with smart nutrition to get results faster and safer. Your first session is complimentary and more diagnostic in nature, to allow a better understanding of your medical and medicinal backgrounds, as well as previous work out experiences, timelines and goals.

Clients at Fitness Together Mission Hills range across the spectrum, both in age and fitness levels. We meet clients “where they are” fitness and health wise, and safely move the needle in the right direction.

One thing that sets Ryan apart from other trainers is that he has tested numerous fitness methodologies and knows first-hand how it affects the human body. Ryan would never give you an exercise or workout he hasn’t done, or wouldn’t do himself.

If you are looking to lose a few pounds, make a major comeback from an injury, or are in need to better your body’s performance in any way, Fitness Together and Ryan Gans are a great choice. See what others are saying about us on YELP.

La Jolla Playhouse

2910 La Jolla Village Drive

La Jolla 92037

858-550-1010

Lajollaplayhouse.org

La Jolla Playhouse, a Tony Award-winning professional nonprofit theater, is located in the San Diego coastal suburb of La Jolla, on the campus of University of California, San Diego.

Its mission is to advance theater as an art form and as a vital social, moral and political platform, by providing unfettered creative opportunities for the leading artists of today and tomorrow. With a youthful spirit and eclectic, artist-driven approach, the Playhouse cultivates a local and national following with an insatiable appetite for audacious and diverse work.

The La Jolla Playhouse has received more than 300 awards for theater excellence, including the 1993 Tony Award as America’s outstanding regional theater.

More than 30 Playhouse productions have moved to Broadway, garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards.

Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the La Jolla Playhouse is currently led by Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Michael S. Rosenberg. La Jolla Playhouse is nationally acclaimed for its innovative productions of classics, new plays and musicals, and also presents a wide range of education programs that enrich the community and serves 30,000 children, students and adults annually.

The Patio on Goldfinch

4020 Goldfinch St.

92103

619-501-5090

thepatioongoldfinch.com

Located in the heart of Mission Hills, The Patio on Goldfinch is the quintessential neighborhood eatery. Stop by for an elevated, yet casual, dining experience and encounter all-day happy hour on Mondays, daily specials, community events and more.

Indulge in your favorite breakfast dishes with a classic California brunch and bottomless mimosas every weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and don’t forget to explore the one-of-a-kind cheese cave. Unique within Southern California, the temperature and humidity-controlled cheese cave houses a selection of artisan cheeses that are skillfully aged in-house by their affineur.

Starting at 4 p.m. each day, a new and exciting dinner menu is here to tantalize and tempt the taste buds. The Patio on Goldfinch is also your go-to destination for late night dining in Mission Hills; enjoy chef-inspired modern cuisine until 11 p.m. nightly (11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday), accompanied by happy hour specials from 10 p.m. to midnight.

You’ll want to come back again and again for this seasonal, modern California cuisine. With gluten-free, vegetarian and nut-free options available, The Patio on Goldfinch has something for everyone.

San Diego Repertory Theatre

79 Horton Plaza

San Diego, CA 92101

619-544-1000 | sdrep.org

San Diego Repertory Theatre produces intimate, exotic, provocative theater. They promote a more inclusive community through vivid works that nourish progressive political and social values and celebrate the multiple voices of our region. San Diego Repertory Theatre feeds the curious soul.

They are Downtown San Diego’s resident professional theater — celebrating year-round on our three stages and in their art galleries the diversity and creativity of our community. As the resident and managing company of the Lyceum Theatre, they produce and host over 550 events and performances a year.

Currently playing is “Black Pearl Sings!” Two strong women strike up an unlikely friendship that crosses boundaries of power, heritage and privilege. Featuring over 20 folk and spiritual songs, this transcendent tale reveals the bridges that can be built through the power of song. This show is playing through Dec. 17. To purchase tickets, visit the box office at the Horton Plaza location or give us a call.

San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

sdgmc.org

Jingle at Sycuan!

It’s the holly jolliest holiday show of the year! Join the 200 singers, dancers and musicians of the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus as they present Jingle at Sycuan Casino on Dec. 2 with two shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Get your tickets at sdgmc.org, including for the fun Jingle Bus Cruise with a MO’s Bar & Grill pre-party, luxury coach to Sycuan and 6:30 p.m. show tickets all for just $25.

You will love this popular holiday spectacular with wintry and wonderful holiday music from traditional favorites “Silver Bells,” “Joy to the World” and “Jingle Bells,” to modern classics like Elf’s “A Christmas Song” and “You Will Be Found” from Tony-winner Dear Evan Hansen. There will be hilarious holiday mischief including a “Hallelujah Chorus” of singing nuns and our handsome hula dancers take on Bing Crosby’s “Mele Kalikimaka.”

Don’t miss San Diego’s favorite holiday tradition Jingle!

The Old Globe Theater

1363 Old Globe Way

92101

619-234-5623

theoldglobe.org

The Old Globe Theatre has been home to the most acclaimed national artists, designers, directors and playwrights in the theater industry. More than 20 productions produced at The Old Globe have gone on to play Broadway and off-Broadway, garnering a total of 13 Tony Awards and numerous nominations.

In 1984, The Old Globe was the recipient of the Tony Award for outstanding regional theater, for its contribution to the development of the art form. These awards bring world attention, not only to The Old Globe, but also to San Diego’s rich cultural landscape.

Located off of El Prado in Balboa Park –– between the San Diego Museum of Art and the Museum of Man — The Old Globe Theatre is proud to present its annual family musical, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” with performances between Nov. 4 and Dec 24. The show is described as a wonderful, whimsical musical, based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Back at The Old Globe for its 20th incredible year, this family-favorite features the songs “This Time of Year,” “Santa for a Day,” and “Fah Who Doraze,” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

Celebrate the holidays as The Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Whohash. For more information and tickets, visit our website.