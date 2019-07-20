Publisher David Mannis recently sold five of his six newspapers and is now ready to retire and sell Gay SD.

“We appreciate the interest we’ve received but want to be sure the new owner/publisher has a demonstrated passion for/wants to be a voice for the LGBT community and is not just an investor looking for a profit,” Mannis said. “This is a great opportunity for an individual or community organization to take the helm of this important resource and communications vehicle. I’d like to make sure it continues.”

Gay San Diego, the only newspaper serving San Diego’s LGBT community, has been publishing for 10 years with copies distributed every other Friday. Gay SD also publishes the San Diego PRIDE program, which was included in the July 5 of Gay SD and July 12 issue of San Diego Uptown News. Best of Gay San Diego will be published in the August 2 issue. The sale of this hyper-local paper includes the newspaper, its website, digital media and social media platforms.

Interested parties should contact Mannis at david@sdcnn.com

Or call (858) 750-5631.