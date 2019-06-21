David Mannis, publisher/president of San Diego Community News Network, sold five of his six newspapers, including San Diego Uptown News, on April 1 of this year. Now he is preparing to sell this newspaper.

“My desire is to find a buyer for this newspaper and keep Gay San Diego publishing as the voice of San Diego’s LGBT community. It is critical to keep a platform from which to share and disseminate issues and perspectives of the LGBT community. I have been in the newspaper business for 40 years and the time has come to retire,” said Mannis.

Gay San Diego, the only newspaper serving San Diego’s LGBT community, has been published for 10 years with copies distributed every other Friday. Gay SD also publishes the San Diego PRIDE program, which this year will be included in the July 5 and July 12 issues of San Diego Uptown News, as well as Best Of Gay San Diego, which will be published in the July 19 issue.

Anyone interested in purchasing/publishing this essential publication should contact David Mannis at David@sdcnn.com.