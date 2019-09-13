Let’s Fitness Together

Blake and Gwen Beckcom

If you associate gyms with the likes of a prison; no way in, and or believe personal trainers are as scary as an IRS agent, and find running on the treadmill as fun as running from a rabid Coyote, then working out may just be one of your life’s biggest trembler’s. But, have no fear – easy and fun fitness tips are here to help you overcome the obstacles of working out this year.

Clear out the cobwebs

Getting started with anything new, especially working out, can be difficult if you don’t know where to begin. There’s no better time than this 1st quarter, to move you into a fitness-oriented routine. Dust off your sneakers, shake the cobwebs off your workout clothes, grab a partner, or fitness buddy, and get started today with achieving your fitness goals.

“We work with a lot of clients who are intimidated by the gym because they don’t know what to expect, they don’t want people to watch them workout and they are worried about not being able to work the machines,” said Blake Beckcom, personal trainer and studio owner at Fitness Together Mission Hills. “Once you go and get a routine going, it gets easier. You get stronger, you get more confident and it trickles down to all of the other areas of your life.”

Banish the negative self-talk

Self-doubt, negative self-talk and bad attitudes can easily stand in your way of starting a fitness routine if you feed into their nature. Beckcom has had clients who were hesitant about working out because they feared not being able to do one pushup or they were afraid they would have to give up everything they loved to live a healthy lifestyle. Contrary to these common misbeliefs, living a healthy lifestyle doesn’t necessary mean going without. Instead of giving up what you love, you only need to adapt your favorite foods/hobbies/etc. into healthier choices. And, it’s important to remember that the reason you’re starting a fitness program in the first place is to learn how to do pushups, core work, strength movements and cardio exercises safely and more importantly effectively. That’s what makes trying something new so fun – it’s an adventure of learning new movement and eating strategies that will help you make healthier, stronger and happier lifestyle choices, which in the end make you happier, impacting everyone in your circle of influence.

“People think they’ll have to skip meals or give up their favorite foods in order to lose weight. Or they’re afraid they’ll be hungry all of the time,” Beckcom said. “If you’re feeling deprived, you’re not going to be able, or be willing to stick to healthy eating and controlled portions. Instead of eating three large meals, eat five smaller meals and drink enough water. You also need to make sure to have enough protein in your meals along with vegetables that are filling and full of fiber and nutrients to help you feel satiated longer. It’s all about portions size, frequency and quality. When you live a healthy and fit lifestyle, it keeps you from overfilling your plate during meals, at birthdays, parties, company events or holidays.”

Stare intimidation in the face

Setting goals can be intimidating, especially if your goal seems out of reach and unattainable. Instead of giving up before you even start; break down your goal into smaller, actionable and achievable mini goals that will support your ultimate aspirations. Many small wins along the way add up to the big win. Instead of signing up for a race before you’ve ever ran a mile and then in preparation for that race, go pale and breakout in a sweat before you even step on a treadmill, start off easy by incorporating 10 minutes of walking/running into your daily routine. Eventually work your way up to walking/running the time or distance you want to achieve and enjoy the journey in the process.

“It’s an inch by inch game. We can’t drink from the fire hydrant; we have to sip at it. If you start with small steps and develop healthy habits along the way, you will be happier and enjoy a healthier lifestyle,” Beckcom said. “When it becomes a lifestyle, it’s easier to do.”

It also can help to align your fitness goals to something in your life that has meaning – lose 50 pounds before setting sail on a family cruise, elevate your fitness level to participate in a sport or activity you used to do when you were younger, or incorporate daily activity into your life with your family so you can play catch with your kids or grandkids, for that matter, without getting winded. Just make sure to celebrate all of the small successes along the way to keep you motivated and dedicated to succeeding.

Mindful cheating?

You might think you can trick yourself into not eating your favorite food, treat, or snack, but typically the more you deny yourself the greater chance you are setting yourself up to failure. Don’t be afraid to enjoy the presence of today, but make sure it only lasts for one day and doesn’t trickle over into the next two or three months. Beckcom tells her clients to have one piece or one bite of their favorite indulgence, then move on and forget about it. There is no need to entire piece of cake, when you can share it, or simply take a bite, enjoy the moment and move on.

“When you exercise and practice healthy eating habits, it gives you the freedom to enjoy the foods you love,” Beckcom said. “You just have to focus on moderation, portion control and being active.”