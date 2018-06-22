Giving back to San Diego with pride

By SDCNN staff

The Rob Benzon Foundation has now hosted its annual Pride event for 19 years. This annual pride launch party has raised and donated more than $250,000 to the local community in need to date. This year’s launch party will be Friday, July 13 from 6–10 p.m. at the historic Burnham house on the edge of Balboa Park.

This foundation began with the death of Rob Benzon, a 31-year-old who suddenly drowned in an ocean rip-current while on vacation in Acapulco. Many of the current foundation board members were his friends. At his memorial service, they — along with his family — took up a collection in his honor. His mother, Connie, matched the total and added the proceeds from selling Rob’s possessions, and the memorial fund began with $10,000 intended to help those in need.

The mission of the foundation is to provide unexpected help and hope to people in San Diego who suffer from a personal catastrophic event, not of their own making, and who are in need for emergency funds. The foundation also helps individuals through charitable causes serving youth and the LGBT communities. Grants do not support general fund or overhead expenses. Instead, they are directed to specific causes to offer help to qualified individuals.

The foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3. The board — along with the host committee, sponsors and underwriters — provide everything to produce its fundraising events without any paid staff.