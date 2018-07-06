Glamorous evening for Pride fundraising

By SDCNN Staff

On June 30, Gigi Masters’ performed at “An evening of Glamor,” at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista.

The evening was a fundraiser for the South Bay Alliance to help keep the South Bay Pride Art & Musical Festival.

Other performers included Mia Pearl, Angel Fairfax, Rudy Ramrod, Sister Develyn Angels, Sister Bessie Mae Moo-cho and Regina Styles.

After the show, performers answered questions from the South Bay audience on how they became drag performers and about the community involvement of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the Imperial Court de San Diego.

See below for more photos of the event: