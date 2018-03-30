Greetings from your new editor

Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

As a long-time admirer of Gay San Diego, I am honored to serve as your new editor. Picking up the gay papers in San Diego for many years, this one has always stood out to me because of its unrestricted content and lack of hype and drama. It is a true community newspaper that focuses on the many people, places and events that highlight our local LGBT community.

I consider my job as a newspaper journalist a community service. My goal is to serve this community with stories that have meaning, news that has impact and editorials that provoke thought and dialogue.

I have lived in the San Diego region for nearly 30 years now and called many regions in San Diego County home. In my earlier years, I was active in the LGBT community, and I’m proud to be in a role that allows me to serve again.

I came out later in life. It was a confusing childhood with gender never playing a role in who I was attracted to, infatuated with, and later in life, fell in love with. But I’m solid now, with no reservations about who I am.

Growing up in Alabama and Georgia, I am Southern in nature. I am usually easily identified as my cowboy hat and boots travel with me almost on a daily basis. I was fortunate, however, that my parents did not raise me with many of the stereotypical Southern ideals. I’m a 10-year Navy veteran and have a strong business background, but journalism is my passion.

I married early in life and have three children and four grandchildren. It wasn’t until I was discharged from the Navy and went through a divorce that I came to San Diego for the summer and never looked back. It was then that I fell in love again, this time with my husband. This is a big year for us as we celebrate our fifth “official” wedding ceremony and in October, 30 years together as husband and husband.

We have a wonderful, large family with four generations currently living under the same roof from ages 7 to 95. It keeps us busy and my husband has been an incredible step-father and an amazing, loving grandfather. Our journey has been filled with just about everything a couple can weather, but we’ve come out of the storms that life brings stronger and better. Those storms pale in comparison to the joy and love we have known for so long. Like many families, I describe us as a functional dysfunctional family that sticks together no matter what — another thing that my parents taught me.

As I move forward in this new role, it is my desire to bring you content that matters to you and to become fully involved in the multiplicity of people this newspaper serves. The extraordinary contributions of my predecessor Morgan Hurley are noteworthy. She has left some big shoes to fill. Her passion and commitment to this newspaper is something that I admire and her generous assistance to me during the transition of changing editors is invaluable. I am grateful for the strong foundation she left for me to build upon.

I embrace diversity and as a community, we can create an atmosphere of acceptance and change. You are an integral part in making this happen by sharing your stories, regardless of subject, controversy and exposure. In order to make change, even one person at a time, it is imperative that we do this together. I have an open-door policy. Please reach out to me. I’m ready, willing and eager to serve this community that I call my own.

— Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.