Guest Editorial: A father’s love [a parody]

By John Walton

Editor’s note: We received this piece of writing via email last week and appreciated it so much we decided to share it on our opinion page this issue, along with the author’s comments when asked his inspiration for the piece. We hope you also enjoy it.

WAIT! WHAT?!

You?!

My son?

GAY?!

I can’t say I didn’t suspect it. You were never really good at throwing a ball. I thought you just took after your uncles. They were pretty terrible at sports too, but that didn’t make them gay!

Seriously? Gay?

What do you mean I’m the last one you told?

You know I’m behind you one hundred percent — well, not in a gay way, but you know what I mean.

And do you know what? I’m gonna show you just how on-your-side I am: I’m gonna get a coming-out cake. How’s that sound?

Good. Now, what kind of cake do you people like? Something gay …

How about fondant?

You know son, I don’t mind all the rainbows and stuff, but let’s not get a “chocolate cake” if you know what I mean. Your mother must already be in shock. We don’t want to make it worse.

What?! She already knows?! For three years?!

And she knows your boyfriend?

Why did you wait so long to tell me? I support you, son.

Well, I mean, as long as you’re the boy in the relationship. I don’t want my son wearing dresses.

What do you mean they don’t do that?

OK, OK. I guess this means I’ll need to give you another — revised — “birds and bees” talk.

No? Why?

Oh, I get it. The “birds and the birds” talk.

Still no? Gosh. Sorry.

I don’t care who you love. I really don’t. But could you at least do me the courtesy of telling me what made you gay?

I mean, we used to camp. We fished. You played football for Christ’s sakes!

How can you tell me that after 16 years of church, Sunday school and youth group wasn’t enough to make you straight?

You know, son, on our wedding night your mother cried her eyes out, and she did so for many years after that. I just can’t help this nagging feeling that she just knew, even before you were born that something like this would happen.

Now that’s intuition!

After my shifts at the slaughterhouse I’d tie one on with the boys, and I’d come home to your mother just sobbing.

Oh, she definitely knew.

A mother always knows.

That’s probably why she would go to Pastor Dupree’s house on Saturday nights to pray! You must have really crushed her spirits because she would go on these religious benders with anyone from church!

She was so fervent when she’d pray that we wouldn’t even sleep in the same bed for a day or two afterwards, nonetheless talk to me!

She has such a good relationship with God.

Maybe your sexuality is a punishment for me, you know, for not being as pious. Of course, I support you. I just don’t want you to get hurt. You know, boys can be cruel. Just imagine what would happen if the football team found out you were gay!

What?! You’re dating the quarterback?

But he is so good at sports …

OK, OK. Well, definitely stay away from the Celestines. They have kids. I don’t want your impulses to get you into trouble. Just in case, you know …

What?!

Well, at least you aren’t attracted to kids.

And you babysit for them?!

They already know?!

God dang, son. Talk about being the last to know.

Look, if they think it’s safe to have you around, then that’s on them. I just don’t want you getting shot.

Why are you being so standoffish? Here I am showing my support and you’re all over the place getting mad that I want to protect you.

Let’s just start over:

Son, I’m glad you’re gay. Let’s go to the bakery and get you that coming-out cake.

I just hope they actually sell us the damn thing.

A note from the author:

“A father’s love” … is an amalgamation of the microaggressions towards my friends and family in the gay community from “allies” who have no idea how to grasp sexuality as just another feature of being a human.

I think the real inspiration that made it pour out is unrelated to the civil rights struggle itself; I have been so blown away by the recent scientific advances so many times this year, and at the front and center of the 21st century’s most prosperous nation is this medieval debate about “gay rights.” It makes me cringe that we are almost colonizing Mars, and the best America can do is argue about coal, argue “where does it end” when extending legal rights to law-abiding taxpayers, and sabotage literal human progress because of a book that no one reads anymore. Especially the people who live by it.

I wanted to showcase exactly how [uninformed] those old ideas sound out loud, and what it sounds like when someone doesn’t know how to be supportive, even when they think their hearts are in the right place.

— John Walton is a North Park resident. Reach him at jfrederickwalton@gmail.com.