By Dr. Sherman Leis

In recent news stories about transgender people, the phase in their transitioning process seems to be an important focus of the story and in the cultural or legal reaction in that story. According to Dr. Sherman Leis, pioneer in transgender surgery, one important distinction may not be communicated well, leading to disingenuous conclusions or reactions.

Generally, people like to categorize and list steps in a process to make things understandable. Although there might be a transitioning process with steps, people need to understand that regardless of where a transgender individual is in that process, it doesn’t make them any less of a transgender person and our culture and our laws should treat them as such.

Here are five stages that transgender people may go through during their transition. Many don’t complete them all, for a variety of personal, emotional, cultural and economic reasons.

Identifying as transgender — Realizing that one is transgender is the first step on a journey of self-discovery and self-exploration. In many ways, this discovery is similar to every human’s sexual discovery. Although born with gender and sexuality, it only becomes apparent at some point. It is also important to note that gender identity and sexual identity are two different things. Transgender people can be gay, bisexual, lesbian, or straight. Presenting as transgender — After identifying, transgender individuals often start to present themselves in the gender that matches their identity. This can be done privately first, then publicly, even if only for a few hours at a time. Presenting also can include a new name and new pronouns, as well as experimenting with clothing, hair, makeup and more.

Everyone presents themselves at a different rate. Some people are comfortable going public right away, while for others it may take decade.

Legal transition — Another stage in presenting includes transitioning one’s legal status. Each state has different requirements regarding changes to one’s birth certificate and driver’s license. Changing a birth certificate is the most difficult of the two, and can require proof of surgery. Legally changing your name also varies from state to state, but it’s usually an easier part of the legal transition. Consulting a local attorney may produce results more quickly. Early transitioning — This can include hormone therapy and limited surgery. Hormonal therapy is an important early step in the process of transitioning to their true gender identity. Hormonal therapy is usually required for at least a year before gender reassignment surgery, described in the next stage. Evaluation and recommendation by two or more mental health specialists is also an important requirement. Early transitioning can also include having facial feminization/masculinization, breast/chest reduction or augmentation, buttock surgery and more. Gender confirmation surgery — There are many surgical options to consider during transitioning. Some are discussed in the previous early transitioning stage. Bottom surgery or genital reassignment or confirmation surgery is often one of the later steps people take.

Genital confirmation surgery helps create total harmony for the transgender person. Proof of this is how the instance of depression and the suicide rate for transgender people drops dramatically after facial, top and bottom surgery.

It’s also important to remember that not everyone who is transgender actually transitions by completing all five of these phases. However, these people are still transgender and deserve respect, as well as full protection and benefits under the law.

