From Nightmare on Normal Street to Rich’s, Flicks and out on the streets of Hillcrest, people massed the streets in their most decadent and creative costumes as the neighborhood celebrated all things Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 26.

(Photos by Albert H. Fulcher)

Nightmare on Normal Street 2019 1 of 63 - + 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 36. 37. 38. 39. 40. 41. 42. 43. 44. 45. 46. 47. 48. 49. 50. 51. 52. 53. 54. 55. 56. 57. 58. 59. 60. 61. 62. 63.

(Photos by Big Mike Phillips)