Hot gay rodeo action

Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

In the thrill of the ride, Palm Springs rodeo brings great rivalry

The Hot Rodeo Palm Springs 2018 – which is part of the International Gay Rodeo Association (IGRA) – brought cowboys and cowgirls from all over the U.S. and Canada for two days of rodeo competition. This is serious rivalry, as competitors gain scores in order to move forward to the IGRA World Day Rodeo Finals in Mesquite, Texas in November.

Held at the A. C. Dysart Equestrian Park in Banning May 12-13, entrants participated in rough stock, roping, speed and camp events. Expert horsemanship, ranching skills and excellent sportsmanship were demonstrated by all the contestants. Competitions on both days included calf roping, team roping, break-away roping, pole bending, chute dogging, barrel racing and flag racing. Winners received buckles for each event, and each participant’s total score for the two-day competition decided the all-round winners in each category.

The many volunteers within the ring, the chutes and around the arena, all helped push the rodeo adrenaline to the max. Additionally, wild drag racing (mount a steer in drag, then get pushed across the line), steer decorating (tie a ribbon to the tail of a steer) and goat dressing (put a pair of underwear on a goat) made for a gay ole’ time at the rodeo.

This was a weekend of celebration throughout the Palm Springs area, which featured a pool party, dancing under the stars, and a kick off concert on Friday night. Headliner Brandon Stansell, gay country singer/songwriter, brought in nearly 600 people to listen to him croon his original songs at the Toolshed. Stansell also sang during the Grand Entry on Saturday as the riderless horse, one of rodeo’s oldest traditions, took the arena in remembrance of all whom we have lost and could not be present.

Palm Springs Chapter Rodeo Director Buck Beal said the entire rodeo went very well. Per IGRA regulations, 30 minutes after the close of the rodeo at the trustee meeting, everyone involved in producing the event participated in the rodeo review. For the second year in a row, the Palm Springs Rodeo received nearly a perfect score in all categories of animal and human safety, crowd control, and other areas that could cause penalties or fines.

Beal said the rodeo had a total of 73 contestants, 26 of whom were women.

“The women are some of our best competitors,” he said. “They especially excel in barrel racing, which is not that rare, but also in bull riding.”

Beal said that animal welfare is important to him as well as others who compete in rodeo.

“We’ve all seen those horrendous videos on TV and elsewhere and they really look like they are taken at slaughter houses under horrible conditions,” Beal said. “In rodeo, needless to say, none of us would ever tolerate these conditions.”

Many people in rodeo are ranchers and farmers, owning animals themselves, including large stock like horses, steers, and bulls. Often, rodeo events are practical tasks that are done on a daily basis on any ranch or farm.

Beal said harming these animals used in rodeo is unreasonable and the IGRA has strict regulations regarding their housing, feeding and use in the rodeo itself.

“We also keep on site, from start to end, a veterinarian, and an assistant just in case the slightest thing happens to an animal, the vet can intercede instantaneously to ensure the safety and well-being of our animals,” Beal said. “As well as our humans.”

Jeff Shooter recently relocated to Palm Springs after living in San Diego for 28 years. He said he did not participate in the San Diego Gay Rodeo but was a spectator at all of its events. This year, he decided to volunteer for the Hot Rodeo.

“I thought it was a lot of fun,” Shooter said. “I love small town rodeos. It reminds me of the ones I grew up going to in northern California. This was up close and personal. Being a volunteer, I saw how great it is behind the scenes and how wonderful the staff and volunteers are.”

For more information about the International Gay Rodeo Association, visit igra.com.

To find out more about the Palm Spring Hot Rodeo, visit psrodeo.org.

-Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.