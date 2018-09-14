By Jess Winans

Delighted Tobehere debuts ‘Drag 101’ in San Diego

Clay Smith was born and raised in a Southern Baptist household. In 2015, he hit the stage in drag as Delighted Tobehere on “America’s Got Talent.” And on Sept. 7, he made his San Diego debut for “Drag 101,” a crash course on how to do drag, at Martinis Above Fourth.

“The educated are rarely intimidated,”he said. “When you share more about yourself to someone, they no longer have the ability to create assumptions and stereotypes in their brain of you because they’re actually seeing the reality which replaces all of that, so there’s less fear. That applies to race, religion, gender, drag and sex.”

Smith based his entire “Drag 101” show, currently on tour in several U.S. cities, on this concept — that by opening the curtain and revealing what happens in the dressing room of a drag show, eliminates fear and unease of first time drag-watchers or those who are being exposed to something new.

“The very first time I did it, I thought I was an absolute fool,” he said. “I said, ‘OMG, you’re going to be putting on foundation and singing?’ But it’s a really exciting show to do in front of people, and you hear the laughter. It’s a funny interactive show.”

All first dates, blind ones especially, can be intimidating or nerve-wracking. You have to think about what you’re going to wear, where you’re going to go, if your makeup is just right, what your date will think of you. But, for Smith, a friend’s blind date was his first introduction to drag.

“My very first experience with drag was on a blind date. It wasn’t even my blind date. My roommate while studying at Clemson University, who also was gay, was going on blind date in Atlanta and he didn’t want to go by himself in case the date went south,” he said. “I went as the official third wheel on someone else’s date to a drag show. I had this terrible fear, I had no idea that drag didn’t mean trans. But I went to the show and I fell in love.”

Smith was a performing arts major at the time and realized that he could start exploring drag post-college. He began doing shows and turned his passion into his full-time profession, operating as his own social media representative, PR consultant, makeup artist, personal stylist and everything in between.

One of the highlights of Smith’s career so far has been competing in “America’s Got Talent.” He did a rendition of “Your Man” by Josh Turner for his audition, dressed as Delighted, and received four “yes” votes from the judges.

“I had an incredible experience. I have heard not everyone has, but I believe if you bring a good energy into a room it’s contagious,” Smith said. “I had the best time with all of the different teams. It was incredible. I walked on stage in front of 35,000 people in the Adobe Theater. Yes, it was 1 minute and 47 seconds of validation for my career, watching celebrities praise and compliment me, but a lot of the memories I have are from the other 14 minutes I was on the stage. Then I was doing interviews and talking and really getting to chat and hear the audience laugh.”

During “Drag 101,” Smith taught a well-planned course demonstrating drag techniques such as how to block your brows, how to apply false eyelashes, how to do “the tuck” and how to contour your face.

These crash courses were combined with alternating musical renditions of songs like “Put on a Happy Face” from “Bye Bye Birdie,” a crowd favorite “Tuck and be a Lady Tonight,” and others.

The highlight of the night? When Smith, tucked into his pantyhose, pre-dress and pre-wig, shared his frustrations with being mislabeled or misunderstood in the LGBTQ community for doing drag. Smith says doing drag has impacted his dating life, especially when using apps like Grindr, because some men run when he tells them about his career.

“What you may see up here I want to get crystal clear is not sexual for me,” he said. “This is work. When you do drag and you’re on Grindr, some men disappear so fast they leave a cloud of smoke like a road runner. They’re like ‘oh you do drag, you must be trans, you must want to be a woman.’ And I’m going, ‘look you don’t understand the difference between drag and trans and you’re a member of this community?’ How insulting? How offensive? How scary is that?”

He then went on to read some “textbook definitions” of proper terminology for the audience.

“A transvestite is a man who dresses up in women’s clothing for sexual pleasure. It’s a fetish,” he said. “A drag queen book definition is a gay man who dresses up as a woman for entertainment purposes. A transgender person is someone who identifies as a different gender than their biology and a transsexual is a dated person that talks about someone with a sexual reassignment surgery.”

After being schooled, the audience was treated to an “ask the professor” session where Smith answered questions from the audience. Finishing off strong, Smith did a lip-sync to favorites like Barbra Streisand, and Beyoncé and walked around the crowd.

What Smith did at Martinis was more than your typical drag show. Not only did he entertain the audience by making them laugh and smile, but he made them feel right at home in an intimate setting, like they were sitting in his bathroom with him as he got ready for the day or just hanging out having a wine night or coffee date. By educating attendees on the art of drag in “Drag 101,” Smith is helping eliminate anti-drag stigmas that exist within the LGBT community itself, and outside of it.

“The best definition I have ever heard for drag is from Bob the Drag Queen,” Smith said. “She said her new definition for drag is ‘blurring gender lines through art.’ If you are a man who wants to impersonate a woman, that’s great, be a queen. If you’re a woman that wants to impersonate a man, that’s great, be a king. If you are interesting and fun and different and want to be some alien creature thing, dress that way and entertain people. It doesn’t matter.”

For more information about Delighted Tobehere or to view her list of events, visit imdelightedtobehere.com.

—Jess Winans may be reached at jess@sdcnn.com