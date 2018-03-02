It’s just so long … not goodbye

By Morgan M. Hurley

Well readers of Gay San Diego, I wasn’t sure when this day would come but it has indeed arrived. As of this March 2 issue, I am stepping down as your editor and moving on to another opportunity that first presented itself to me over the holidays.

It has been an honor to serve, first as assistant editor and then editor, of Gay San Diego for the last six years.

Having been a member of our local LGBT community since 1987 and a voracious reader of every bit of LGBT media I could get my hands on over the years, I was deeply proud of the fact that Gay San Diego was so different from the other papers I’ve read; it was truly a community-based newspaper, always with local news and a local person on our front cover.

While I never shied away from hot topics, my goal was to remain civil and whenever possible focus on the positives that build our community up, rather than the negatives that tear it down.

I worked hard to gain your trust and be as inclusive as possible on our pages. I sought to include news and features on people and organizations across the LGBTQA spectrum, as well as employ columnists who shared important, relevant, relatable and educational topics with our readers, none of which you could get anywhere else.

For me personally, interviewing hundreds of folk and telling their stories and/or giving a voice to all the people, nonprofits and issues within our close-knit LGBT community over these six years has been the highlight of my life.

I’ve met and become friends with so many wonderful people across the entire county and am regularly awe-struck with the commitment and talents of so many of you.

There were times that I experienced the negative side of our community while editor; from a barrage of local and even national attacks on my character, when to start a then-dormant dialogue, I decided to publish an opinion piece submitted by a self-described “sero-sorting” gay man regarding his concerns of the use of PrEP; there were those who constantly harangued me with derogatory and demeaning Facebook posts for supporting our LGBT businesses with feature stories; and those who repeatedly blasted me via email every single time there was coverage of The LGBT Community Center (this person even left voicemails threatening bodily harm); and finally to those threatening legal action when they disagreed with things published on our pages.

But much more importantly and in leaps and bounds more often, I’ve been awash in all the good and honorableness that exists within our community. I’ve also been honored by organizations for doing what I love to do and that is always very humbling. I’ll miss a dozen things about this job very much, but it is time to move on.

Even though I gave my notice back in mid-January, I took my time and rolled out my departure as best as I could so that we could get the right person hired, in house and trained.

Starting with the next issue, the new editor of Gay San Diego will be Albert H. Fulcher.

For the last four-plus years, Albert has been editor of the East County Californian which publishes out of El Cajon. He lives in Imperial Beach with his husband and other members of their extended family.

While it’s been a few years since Albert was immersed in the organized LGBT community, before pressing family matters and everyday life kept him away, for many years he volunteered for the San Diego LGBT Community Center and San Diego LGBT Pride, sang with the Gay Men’s Chorus of San Diego, and was active in the LGBT rodeo community. As a result, I’m confident that it won’t take long for Albert to become reacquainted with the people and issues that are so imperative to our community.

Please welcome Albert with open arms as he leads this paper into the future. You can reach him at albert@sdcnn.com.

As for me, I’ve accepted a job as the communications director for a local educational consulting start-up business. But I’ll still be around, you’ll still see me out and about enjoying happy hour with friends, attending community events, and the like. You’ll also still see my name on the masthead as “Editor at Large,” I hope to continue telling the stories of our community long into the future and I’ll even still have my email for a while, so continue to drop me a line if you are so inclined.

San Diego is a great place to live and it has one of the best, most cohesive and productive LGBT communities in the country. All the LGBT “firsts” seem to come out of San Diego. That says a lot.

Thank you for trusting me enough to tell your stories.

—Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.