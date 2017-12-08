Joely Fisher invites us in

By Morgan M. Hurley

Hollywood royal and ‘Ellen’ sitcom star to perform and share bits of her new book

What was it like to grow up the child of celebrity parents? In addition to the usual drama and non-stop media attention, the gene pool alone can certainly offer up a whole lot of talent.

That talent is what San Diego will experience when Joely Fisher — daughter of ’50s film and recording artist heartthrob Eddie Fisher and singer/actress Connie Stevens — comes to Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage on Dec. 11. Fisher will perform a stage adaptation of her recent best-selling memoir, “Growing Up Fisher: Musings, Memories and Misadventures.”

“This is the one city I am so looking forward to playing, because it’s not, you know, a big room filled with my friends, like here in L.A.,” Fisher said during a recent phone interview. “I love [San Diego] and have in-laws down there; the city is amazing and I heard it’s a good crowd.”

In addition to being an actor — probably best-known to the LGBT community as Paige Clark on “Ellen,” the sitcom named after Ellen DeGeneres long before the talk show was — Fisher is an all-around entertainer. Schooled in musical theater, she has performed on Broadway and in cabaret settings, and admits that singing is her “first love.”

With “Growing Up Fisher,” she is well aware that there may be some comparisons to her big sister Carrie — who jettisoned into our lives in 1977 with the release of the first of the “Star Wars” franchise — whose own memoir, “Wishful Drinking,” was turned into a stage performance and later HBO special; and she’s OK with that.

“We all sort of giggled and were moved and revered by ‘Wishful Drinking’ and loved it — hopefully [“Growing up Fisher”] has a little bit of that same feel to it, a comfortableness where you feel like I’ve invited you in, I’ve pulled back the curtain and you’re just hanging with your friend Joely.”

While she plans on sharing excerpts and anecdotes from her book throughout the show like Carrie did, Fisher said a major difference will be that her performance will incorporate “a lot more music.” She is often surprised that people have no idea that she or her sisters can sing a note.

“Because you know, we got it from both sides,” Fisher said. “We got the velvet, powerhouse amazing quality of Eddie Fisher and the soulfulness of the blue-eyed blondes. We got all of those things, all of us.

“[Carrie’s stories] are more familiar to us with ‘Star Wars’ and that kind of thing, so the stories that you’ll hear from me may not be altogether familiar to you, some of them are, I’m going to share some Broadway stuff and some Ellen stuff and maybe a little Eddie Fisher smackdown.”

It’s been just under a year since Fisher lost Carrie, as well as Carrie’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, 2016, respectively.

“It’s gone by lightning-­speed,” Fisher said. “I still feel the loss obviously daily and there are constant reminders: There is a new movie coming out and there’s my amazing social media family, that keeps me reminded of how they’ve all sort of turned to me, looking for some way to navigate this, which I don’t know that I’m entirely equipped for, but I do appreciate all of it and obviously it is like the world’s loss.”

“Shattered” by Carrie’s death, Fisher said “it felt like the world was off its axis.” She turned to writing last December to address her loss, a method she said many in her family use as a vehicle to “get through some of the mystery we had to navigate as the off-spring of famous people.”

Sharing her thoughts through her Twitter feed, she ended it with the suggestion that there may be a book in there somewhere and the offers began flooding in. Confident at first, she said the reality of the task soon made her doubt herself, but once she sat down, “it poured out of me” and “Growing Up Fisher” was born.

“It wasn’t as difficult as I thought — it was difficult in the fact as a catharsis, but not difficult to get in touch with the emotion and start to discover and excavate all that I am as a human being and put it down on the page,” she said.

Since the book was written in this past year, there are plenty of things relevant to current events (#Resist!), as well as sexual assault, but also her childhood, stories about Broadway, and her experience on “Ellen.”

“I always say it was so kind of Ellen to be the star of my show,” she said, laughing. “And indeed, I got to be a part of history-making television, and it was very, very clear to us that that’s what we were doing when we finally got to do this in-tandem coming-out soiree of Ellen DeGeneres and Ellen Morgan. And I loved being along for that ride, as winding and crazy a path as it was for my friend Ellen, it was an incredible journey for all of us to be a part of and to watch the bird fly out of the cage that had been closed in for so long.

“And on top of that, we were making extraordinarily funny television, which I always loved the chemistry between her and I. It paved the way, by the way, for ‘Will and Grace’ and ‘The Fosters’ and ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Transparent’ … and all these shows and characters that now are very accepted on television and not only accepted but lauded and critically acclaimed … and we had a rough time of it.”

A longtime LGBT ally who has raised her five children “in a household where we accept everybody for who they are, for who they want to love, and who they want to be,” Fisher learned a great deal growing up in her own family of origin, too. As a child, her mother bought a house next door to Reynolds, the mother of her half-siblings Carrie and Todd, and while the tabloids had a decade’s-long field day with their father’s string of scandalous marriages, Fisher is thankful for the lessons that came from how the two women dealt with it all.

“I think that my mother and Debbie were both survivors — not just of Eddie — but the world and what this business throws at you,” she said. “[They were both] working single mothers most of their lives and just wanted to do better and demonstrate to those of us in the next generation that we were resilient and can bounce back and have great careers and find our mates and our families; and that there is plenty of the world out there that is against you, we don’t have to be against each other.”

While she is looking forward to the “intimacy” of everyone taking in the show at Martinis, Fisher also hopes people read the book.

“There is some delicious, sexy writing in there,” she said.

Joely Fisher performs “Growing Up Fisher” at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Martinis Above Fourth, Table + Stage, located at 3940 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest. She will have books available for purchase. For tickets or more info, visit ma4sd.com .

— Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.