Community members joined Joe Letzkus in celebrating his 80th birthday at a special reception at Flicks on Oct. 19. Letzkus was the owner of Flicks from 1994-2006. In lieu of presents, Letzkus asked for donations to go towards Assembly member Todd Gloria’s run for mayor. A buffet was provided by Baja Betty’s and his guest list included Gloria, the Mayor of Hillcrest Nicole Murray Ramirez and other honored guests and friends.

(Photos by Big Mike Phillips)