On Dec. 18, The San Diego Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence invited the public to its Annual Meeting and Winter Celebration Sisters’ Saturnalia at Fruitcraft in Hillcrest.

This yearly event gives the community a chance to see the inside of this joy raising organization. The evening covered annual budgets, current and past projects, along with ordination ceremonies, officer reports, consecration of Sisters, renewing of vows, officer installation and the Changing of the Guard. The Sisters also gifted $8,500 in Saturnalia grants to community organizations. This year’s grant recipients included the LGBT Community Center, North County LGBTQ Resource Center, South Bay Pride, Being Alive San Diego, GLBT National Help Center, ArtBusXpress, Expressive Arts Institute, Youth Rally and Monarch School.

[Editor’s note: All photos by Albert H. Fulcher]