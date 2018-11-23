By Neal Putman

A judge ordered a man to stand trial for murder in the 2000 slaying of LeRay “Mac” Parkins, a 71-year-old gay man who was fatally beaten with a baseball bat during his morning walk in North Park on Nov. 15.

Parkins, who sang in the choir at Metropolitan Community Church in San Diego, never regained consciousness after the Aug. 23, 2000 beating, and died three days later in a hospital, said Cordell Hill, his life partner, who testified in the preliminary hearing of Edward Jamar Brooks, now 38.

A criminalist, Tamira Ballard, testified she analyzed the empty pockets of Parkins’ shorts where his wallet had been taken and it matched Brooks’ DNA profile in a crime lab test this year. Brooks was arrested in North Carolina in May.

The getaway driver, Terrence Maurice Brown, now 37, pleaded guilty to robbing Parkins and faces five years in prison, said Deputy District Attorney David Bost. Lester Roshunn Bell, 38, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and faces up to 11 years in prison. They also remain in jail.

—Neal Putnam is a local freelance writer. Reach him at neal_putnam@juno.com.