By Chelsie Harris | La Mesa Reads

2018 is coming to a close, and here at the library we’re celebrating a year full of reading! Wondering which books were the most popular among La Mesa residents this year? We’ve got the scoop:

For fiction titles, the usual big hitters took the top slots.

“Camino Island” by John Grisham: A gang of thieves stage a daring heist from a secure vault deep below Princeton University’s Firestone Library. Their loot is priceless, but Princeton has insured it for $25 million. Bruce Cable owns a popular bookstore in the sleepy resort town of Santa Rosa on Camino Island in Florida. He makes his real money, though, as a prominent dealer in rare books. Very few people know that he occasionally dabbles in the black market of stolen books and manuscripts.

“The Late Show” by Michael Connelly: Assigned to the night shift after filing a sexual harassment complaint against a supervisor, detective Renée Ballard disobeys orders by continuing to investigate an assault on a prostitute and the death of a woman in a nightclub shooting.

“Two Kinds of Truth” by Michael Connelly: An investigation into the murder of a young pharmacist leads Harry Bosch and San Fernando’s detective squad into the big-business world of pill mills and prescription drug abuse while at the same time, an old case from Bosch’s days with the LAPD returns to haunt him.

“Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins: When a single mom and a teen girl are found murdered at the bottom of a river in a small town, an ensuing investigation dredges up a complicated local history involving human instincts and the damage they can inflict.

“The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham: Three students, who have borrowed heavily to attend a third-rate law school, realize they have been caught in a scam. When they discover that the school’s owner also owns a bank specializing in student loans, they plot to expose him.

The following non-fiction titles were most popular with La Mesa residents in 2018:

“Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah: The host of “The Daily Show” escaped from apartheid South Africa and rose to fame despite all odds. This collection of stories is equal parts heartwarming, horrifying, and humorous.

“The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo: This title has developed a near cult-like following for its detailed guidance on clearing clutter and simplifying your life.

“Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance: This powerful memoir shares Vance’s personal experience growing up poor in Ohio. His personal anecdotes are paired with social commentary about race and economic status.

“The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook” by Laurel Randolph: Social media has led to a pressure cooker revolution and this compilation of recipes will guide beginners through the device settings, steps for success, and plenty of tasty results.

“Unqualified” by Anna Faris: The comedic actress shares tips for laughing through life interspersed with personal stories.

Visit sdcl.org, call us at 619-469-2151, or stop by the library at 8074 Allison Ave. to request any of the above titles.

Love to read and discuss books? Join the La Mesa Library’s Book Club! Our next meeting is on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. We’ll be deciding our titles for next year so bring three to four of your favorites to pitch to the group.

The library’s collection and programs are supported by the Friends of the La Mesa Library. To support the Friends or find out more about their mission, visit lamesalibrary.org or stop by the library’s bookstore from 1–4 p.m. each day.

—Chelsie Harris is managing librarian of the La Mesa branch of the San Diego County Library. Call the library at 619-469-2151, visit in person at 8074 Allison Ave., or visit online at sdcl.org.