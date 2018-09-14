Lambda Archives Upcoming events—Sept.14, 2018

In conjunction with the LGBTQ+ exhibit at the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park, the SDHC will be hosting monthly events as part of the Out at the Archives series.

On Sept. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m., a panel moderated by local activist Connor Maddox will examine, “Trans in San Diego: Where are we now? Where are we headed?” Join us for this informative look at an important topic.

On Sept. 22 at 10 a.m., Lambda Archives will host its next walking tour of Hillcrest. This is another opportunity to learn about important places and events from San Diego’s rich LGBTQ past. Tickets are $25 for the public, $20 for members of LASD or the SDHC and are available at lambda-archives.ticketleap.com.

Save the date: On Oct. 9, from 6-7:30 p.m., a panel of experts, including some from the FBI and local law enforcement, will look at hate crimes — why has there been an increase and what can be done about them? The event will cover hate crimes against all members of society, with a focus on those impacting the LGBTQ+ community. The panel will be followed by a candlelight walk in memory of those lost to hate. The march will visit the Harvey Milk memorial bench in the park where historian Lillian Faderman, author of a recent biography of Milk, will say a few words. This year marks the 40th anniversary of his murder. Benny Cartwright, who was among those who began the hate crimes vigils 10 years ago on the 10th anniversary of the murders of Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, will also speak.

Tickets to the SDHC/Out at the Archives events are $10 for the public and $5 for members, but in keeping with the educational mission of the organizations, no one will be turned away for lack of ability to pay. If you have any special needs, please contact:

info@LambdaArchives.org.