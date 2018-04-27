Let’s talk rodeo!

By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

I miss the days of the San Diego Gay Rodeo.

I can’t remember the last year I went, but it has been way too long and as much as I’ve tried, I cannot find out if it still exists or if it finally decided to join up with the Palm Spring Gay Rodeo. That being said, it’s time to head out to Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Hot Rodeo 2018 is coming soon, May 10–13, and this is as close as it’s getting to San Diego this year. So, if you are a rodeo fan, especially gay rodeo, this is an event you want to plan for. There are many events happening inside and outside of the rodeo grounds, so there is plenty of fun to be had. Dances, concerts, pool parties and the action-packed two days of rodeo competition are all in the package for a great getaway to Palm Springs. For those who know the rodeo circuit, this is just one competition leading up to World Gay Rodeo Finals in Texas in October.

Tickets are cheap compared to most events, and in my book, the entertainment value is priceless. I am an unapologetic rodeo fan, so for those of you who do not like rodeo, go ahead and send me your letters now. I’ll gladly publish them.

But for the fans, start planning. I’ve already made mine and plan on having a fabulous time.

Singer-songwriter Brandon Stansell from Tennessee is the Hot Rodeo headliner concert for Friday night. The rodeo is an all-day event both days. The grounds open at 9 a.m. with some early events and the grand entry at noon, followed by some hopeful non-stop action. There will also be vendors on the grounds. Then comes the nighttime fun. “Dancing Under the Stars” on Saturday night is hyped to be the post-rodeo event to be at, so it’s time to start practicing the two-step shuffle. (I’m a bit out of practice.)

All of the information is online now and presale tickets ($15 for the weekend) are available. For the entire list of events, visit psrodeo.org/hotrodeo. I hope to see some San Diegans come out and be part of the crowd and am more excited to see if we have some San Diego competitors.

I’ve been covering PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) rodeos in East County for years. Rodeo season is one of my favorite times of the year and I always look forward to watching the action, especially behind the lens of my camera.

That being said, I’ll unsaddle and get off my high horse. I hope to see you in Palm Springs.

— Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.