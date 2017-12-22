Letters to the Editor: Dec. 22, 2017

Cheers for speaking out

[Ref: “Editorial: #BreakTheSilence,” Vol. 8, Issue 25, or online at bit.ly/2B3ETE8.]

Morgan, thank you for sharing your personal thoughts and the statistics.

You and all who are victims of sexual and/or any form of abuse do us all a favor when you bravely share your worst lived nightmares. The real-life nightmares that others experience but never find the strength or opportunity to divulge for the fear of so many unfair consequences can only be flushed out when such behavior has too many faces to deny. Then justice will be served.

Write your story or book. I encourage all to do the same.

— William E. Kelly, via gay-sd.com

Expert advice

[IRT: “Letters: Musings on open relationships,” Vol. 8, Issue 25, or online at bit.ly/2B3ETE8.]

I would like to respond to T. Curtis who commented on a GSD article I wrote about monogamy and open relationships [Ref: “Life Beyond Therapy: Gay marriage: Monogamous or open?” Vol. 8, Issue 12, or online at bit.ly/2iMbB9m.].

Mr. Curtis said that, in his experience, a lot of gay men lie about being single, when in actuality, they’re not.

I am sorry Mr. Curtis had that experience. I guess the gay men I have worked with and interviewed over the years are a more honest bunch. I would advise Mr. Curtis — or anyone — to be very direct about this when meeting someone new, asking them, “Are you in an open relationship or seeing anyone else?” before you go out with them.

I would hope that such a direct question would evoke an honest answer. If it doesn’t, I’m not sure what else any one of us could do in that situation.

—Michael Kimmel, author of Gay San Diego’s “Life Beyond Therapy,” via gay-sd.com