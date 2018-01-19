Letters to the Editor: Jan. 19, 2018

Brennan feedback

[Ref: “Making his mark,” Vol. 9, Issue 1, or online at bit.ly/2DittAV.]

Michael is a committed and passionate artist, and a true bike advocate!

—Bill Fields, via gay-sd.com

Upstanding and talented citizen in our community!

—Gregory May, via gay-sd.com

Cheers for Benny

[Ref: “Back out with Benny: A day in my life at The Center,” Vol. 9, Issue 1, or online at bit.ly/2mHTDn8.]

Excellent article, Benny Cartwright! Thank you for everything you do throughout the year. Wishing you the best for 2018!

—Jim Osborne, via gay-sd.com

More memories of our bars

[Ref: “Out of the Archives: The history of our bars,” Vol. 8, Issue 6, or online at tinyurl.com/h6nhfyx].

What a great weekend from Camp Pendleton. WCPC … the Vulcan for an inexpensive place to stay … meals at Jack in the Box or seafood on the waterfront. Loved those days!

—Craig, via gay-sd.com

— Letters to the editor can be sent to morgan@sdcnn.com. Comments can also be made on our website or posts of the story on Facebook.