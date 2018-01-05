Letters to the Editor: Jan. 5, 2018

More artistic support

Additionally, Patrick Brown and myself also sent off at least 40 postcards to Visual AIDS to raise more funds for the 20th anniversary of Postcard From The Edge. At $85 each, this could help them to raise over $3,000. We are so happy to be a conduit for this important program.

Hope that we get a good response to the materials grant! Thanks for following Postcards From The Edge & Day With(out) Art!

— Patric Stillman, via gay-sd.com

Senior issues matter

Thanks for posting this article. I seldom get to San Diego, but have always loved the city. I live in Palm Springs, and have been a member of Gamma Mu almost from its beginnings.

Senior living is a major issue. My late partner and I dealt with it in San Francisco where we helped take care of a very sick senior. Fortunately, he had an old in-home care policy that helped him through a few months before he had to be placed in hospice and passed.

And even in Palm Springs, one of the more gay-friendly cities in the country, it can be an issue in the assisted living facilities. That has changed significantly since moving here in 2008.

— Donald Ferguson, Palm Springs, via email

Thank you for writing this article. This topic is finally (long overdue) about to reach public awareness here in Norway and Scandinavia. It’s a massive problem for gay people to go back into the closet once they have to go to an elderly home.

Many find it extremely difficult to be open at these places, and nurses and doctors have no education how to deal with these issues. Again, thanks for sharing this.

— Ronny F. Nygard, Norway, via Facebook