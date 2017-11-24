Letters to the Editor: Nov. 24 – Dec. 7, 2017

Tesloop interest

[Ref: “Taking a loop in a Tesla,” Vol. 8, Issue 23, or online at bit.ly/2Al8RH5.]

Thank you very much for this most informative article. I have seen this service featured on TV but did not have the details.

I appreciate it very much and look forward to your next article in this series.

All the best.

— Jerry Peterson, via gay-sd.com

Some backstory

[Ref: “A tremendous splash of color,” Vol. 8, Issue 22, or online at bit.ly/2zH0oh4.]

I wrote about this property sometime back [in The Reader, found here bit.ly/2zpZeqw and here bit.ly/2hIx1jp].

The owner is Alexander Pellegrino; he is not a tenant. The General Store was always a tenant, not an owner. The company got into trouble when it renovated the building without city permits, and they were fined $1,000.

Pellegrino was always very difficult to get information from. The building to the east had multiple tenants, even a weed store once. It didn’t last long.

As for The General Store, it never was busy when I went by, and I don’t know how they stayed in business so long. Parking was iffy, as was getting in/out. It was a terrible location for a retailer, even though the store was cool. I never understood why they leased that space. It was unwise.

— David Batterson, via email