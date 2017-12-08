LGBTBE certification = visibility, opportunity and social impact

By Michelle Burkart | #LGBTB2B

In retrospect, 2017 has been a banner year in the number of new LGBT-certified businesses with a total of 14 new local certifications and four more in the works.

These entrepreneurs took the initiative to be counted, be visible and expand their opportunities.

As I worked with them in the certification process, or talked with others currently certified, I found three questions consistently arose. Why did they become certified? What challenges did they encounter? What advice would they give to others interested in certification?

To get some answers, I spoke with leaders from two of the oldest LGBT chambers — the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) and the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA) — and currently the two most active in the LGBT certification promotions and members certified.

They, like me, have been around since the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) started the program back in 2005, so they are very experienced in the ups and downs we have faced getting companies to recognize LGBT businesses. By using these two contacts, I hope to show San Diego business owners a broader picture of what is happening on the West Coast and hopefully energize you to want to get certified!

Paul Pendergast is president of Pendergast Consulting Group in San Francisco and an LGBT-certified business owner. He served as past president of the GGBA and is currently their vice president of public policy. The GGBA has about 100 LGBT certified businesses in the San Francisco area.

Paul views certification from the public policy perspective, so his feedback is related to the visibility and opportunity that is available to participants. He recently stated that it is “just good business to include the LGBT business owner in the diversity supplier procurement process.”

His company works with many utility companies, which can provide more expanded opportunities. “BART now accepts the LGBTBE certification too,” he recently told me. “That’s a big deal. This will open up a lot of opportunity.”

I also spoke with Louise Chernin, the CEO of the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA), which is the largest LGBT Chamber of Commerce in the nation, with 1,200 members. They currently have about 50 LGBT-certified businesses. In contrast to Paul, who as a business owner was an early supporter of the LGBT certification program, Louise took a little more convincing of its merits.

I asked about her early hesitation regarding getting certified.

“As the CEO of the chamber, I initially became aware in the early years that not all businesses could participate,” she said. “Since I have a responsibility to all members to assist in their growth, I was hesitant to promote it.

“However, with over 1,000 certified businesses [nationally], and more education of its benefits, I now feel LGBT certification is a valuable additional tool that we can use with our corporate partners, to start the conversation and raise their consciousness about what they are doing for small business suppliers.”

I asked Louise to expand upon the following additional questions.

Why get certified?

“Once smaller businesses are more educated on the benefits and opportunities with larger companies, such as higher corporate visibility, networking, building relationships, and how to work them, they see the value in getting certified.”

What challenges

have you seen?

“The time and overburden that some small businesses feel by taking on the certification process is the biggest factor.”

What advice would you give?

“If you are a noncertified business, then seek the advice of those who are certified and have a conversation with them to learn about their experiences.”

In my future columns, I will provide more in-depth interviews with local LGBT companies who are successfully developing new business with their certifications. If you are interested in getting certified, sign up for our 2018 LET’S WORK IT certification trainings.

— Michelle Burkart is the principal at Diversity Supplier Alliance. Questions? Reach her at michelle@diversitysupplieralliance.com. For more information on LGBTBE certification, visit diversitysupplieralliance.com.

Congratulations to these newly-certified businesses for their National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce or California Public Utilities Commission awards or both: Bair Financial Planning; Laguna Mountain Environmental; Level One Training; Chief Mind Officer; Dr. Beth’s Compassionate Parenting; Coast to Coast Therapy; Hello Earth Media; Crux Management; Maxon Design; IMPROVentures; Coastline Office Solutions; and Jim Junio Designs.