LGBTQ+ exhibit at the San Diego History Center

Last December, when Bill Lawrence, executive director of the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park, invited me to curate an exhibit of San Diego LGBTQ+ history, I had just finished writing a biography of Harvey Milk and had been thinking vaguely that a little down time might be in order. But I recalled that Balboa Park had been the destination of Pride parades for almost 45 years, since 1974. Yet — with the exception of a two-month-long exhibit of “queer” artists in Balboa Park’s San Diego Art Institute in 2017 — there had been virtually no recognition of them in any of the 17 museums that are located in the Park.

Lawrence said that an LGBTQ+ exhibit could take up the main gallery at the San Diego History Center, would be professionally mounted, and would stay up for at least a year, maybe a year and a half. At last, our community would be properly recognized in a leading public institution in San Diego’s largest park. And this would be one of the first major exhibits of LGBTQ+ history in any city in the United States — or anywhere in the world.

I didn’t hesitate for one minute before I said, “Count me in!”

As curator, it was my job to come up with concepts for the exhibit. The stories I hoped to tell would be about the struggles and triumphs of our community (once called “gay,” then called “gay and lesbian,” then expanded in its name to specify our rich diversity: LGBTQ+). The History Center exhibit hall where “LGBTQ+ San Diego” would be housed has eight large pillars, each about 10 feet by 10 feet, that spell out S-A-N-D-I-E-G-O. I imagined each pillar to be decorated with photos, newspaper clippings, letters, and documents that told the stories of our struggles and triumphs. I also imagined each pillar to have video clips in which people from our community told their personal stories of struggles and triumphs.

The theme of the “S” pillar would be “Persecution.” “S” would show the terrible things our community has endured historically in San Diego: police entrapment, local military witch hunts, harassing laws such as a “cross-dressing” ordinance, attacks by fundamentalists and other homophobes.

The theme of the “A” pillar would be “Love Flourishes,” and again through photographs and various documents, “A” would show that despite persecution, we managed to live and love.

“N” would be called “A Town to Call Home” and would show that after World War II the community grew quickly as more and more “gay” people settled in San Diego. Places to meet for social, romantic, or sexual contact were established; organizations were started to address many other needs.

“D” would be called “Unite and Fight” and would show how once we formed community, we could begin to fight our pariah status and demand to be recognized as first-class citizens. “D” would present the story of radical young people at San Diego State College, who in 1970 formed the Gay Liberation Front and staged a “Gay-In” in Balboa Park — the first time in San Diego that gay people dared to gather in the open air to declare who they were. “D” would also show how the same group the following year picketed the San Diego Police Station to demand that police stop harassing gays. And “D” would show how, after the young radicals led the way out of the closet, more “mainstream” gay groups began to form, such as the United San Diego Elections Council, the Log Cabin Republicans, and the San Diego Democratic Club — first to figure out how to demand our rights through the ballot box, and then how to put our own public officials in office.

The other pillars would record what we’ve achieved as a community, even during the years when we could rely on no help from the outside; our Pride parades that began with 200 people marching down the sidewalks because they couldn’t get a permit to march in the streets, and that now attract 300,000 people; the ways we worked together during the “plague years” when the federal government refused to put funding into combatting the AIDS crisis; the theaters and chorus we formed; and the other arts to which we contributed.

The last pillar, “O,” would be called “Out for Good — and More to Do” and would tell the stories of what we’ve been able to accomplish as out LGBTQ+ San Diegans: how not only our city but the whole state, even the whole country, has benefited from our talents.

There would be display cases scattered throughout that would show colorful items related to the themes. There would be a section of the AIDS quilt that would commemorate San Diegans we lost to the epidemic. There would be an illustrated timeline, covering an entire wall, beginning with the 1770s when Spanish explorers and missionaries discovered gender diversity and sexual fluidity among Native Americans in this area and vowed to rid them of such “nefarious practices.” The timeline would end in 2018, with a photo of Toni Atkins, an out lesbian from San Diego, being sworn in as president pro tem of the California state Senate.

However, concepts are in your head. Unless you can find the pictures and documents and artifacts with which to illustrate them — and the resources to display them—you have no exhibit. But the team I worked with at Lambda Archives, especially Walter Meyer, Ken Selnick, my assistant Hartlyn Haines, and our wonderful volunteers, knew exactly where to find those pictures and documents and artifacts. And the San Diego History Center raised a small fortune to pay designers and fabricators and staff. They mounted these remarkable materials into an exhibit that exceeds all dreams of gorgeousness and poignancy and stirring history.

—In addition to being the curator of “LGBTQ+ San Diego: Stories of Struggles and Triumphs” at the San Diego History Center, Lillian Faderman has published 10 books of lesbian, gay, and LGBTQ history, as well as four books in the area of ethnic studies.