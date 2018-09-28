Life through the eye of a lens

By Ian Morton | Profiles in Advocacy

Mark I. Chester, documenting ‘sexual warriors’ through photography

When I view the work of Mark I. Chester, it becomes easy to believe that photographic portraiture may be one of the most audaciously authentic artistic mediums available to us. In his striking images of LGBTQ+ people, with a focus on the leather and kink community, Chester reveals a whirlwind of pride, vulnerability and sexuality. In 2018, we may pat ourselves on the back for making sure our projects, language and responses are “sex positive,” but photographer Mark I. Chester has been living into that truth since the 1970s.

Chester’s photographs from his 1990 collection, “Diary of a Thought Criminal,” were some of the first authentic fetish photographs I had ever seen. They were such a contrast to the oiled-up, perfectly proportioned images I saw in fantasy pictorials and calendars, and Chester’s work was a part of my own transformative journey. Arguably a contemporary of artists such as Robert Mapplethorpe and Tom of Finland, Chester’s photography takes us to a different place than the muscled fantasies of Tom or the defiant hedonism of Mapplethorpe’s S&M period. His photos reveal both the ecstasy and the cost inherent in the revolutionary love experienced in the LGBTQ+ fetish community. Hence, it was an honor to finally meet Chester in his “home city” of San Francisco, to share a meal at Kama Sushi, and talk about his journey.

Chester’s most recent published book, “City of Wounded Boys” and “Sexual Warriors,” highlights images of his work from 1981 to 2015, with explanations of each collection. We began discussing the genesis of that title, which brought us back to conversations he had in the 1980s.

“When I was looking for a title to reflect my work over the past 40 years, ‘City of Wounded Boys and Sexual Warriors,’ which was the title of a particular photograph and my 1982 collection, just seemed right,” Chester explained. “It came from a conversation with two artists: a writer and a dancer, in the early ’80s, when people had already started dying from AIDS. The writer expressed that he believed that all gay men carried an energy that made them ‘wounded boys,’ always feeling different and recovering from the consequent bullying, which was only amplified during the AIDS crisis.

“In a subsequent conversation with the dancer,” Chester continued, “I recalled that term, and he countered, reminding me that we are also ‘sexual warriors.’ I just loved that opposition, that both of these things can be true at the same time.”

Chester, like so many, came to San Francisco to find a life that, in the 1970s, he could not achieve while living in the Midwest as a gay man. Upon his arrival, he also became connected to the leather community, initially through The Society of Janus, a pansexual BDSM education and support organization. Through this exploration, he was exposed to those who were engaging in defense of this expression, in academic and artistic arenas.

As he took up his “weapon of choice,” the camera, Chester committed to chronicling the stories of San Francisco, while being transparently himself. “I was never going to be ‘Mark of San Francisco,’ or any such name that hid my identity,” he explained. “I have always been ‘Mark I. Chester,’ so no one has ever been able to threaten me with exposure. And this was a real legitimate fear in the 1970s and ’80s; folks who practiced radical sex could be professionally and personally targeted.”

It was in this environment that Chester began an artistic journey, that has now spanned over four decades. His images capture the truth of specific places and times and are essential to the LGBTQ+ narrative. His body of work illuminates defining aspects of each era, juxtaposing the most visible AIDS symbols, kaposi sarcoma (ks) lesions against a rubber Superman suit, or exploring the intersection of leather with religion, women, and people of color – so often underrepresented in this subject. While the technique may have refined, and even the camera types evolved, there is no mistaking the raw passion and vulnerability that set’s Chester’s work apart.

In Chester’s photography, these San Francisco stories, we find a reflected transcendent ecstasy that accompanies the subject’s story. Whether a story of defiance or surrender, excitement or serenity, we can find a piece of ourselves in each narrative. I believe a quote from the artist sums up the spirit of his work best:

“We chose ourselves. It was audacious. It was hedonistic. It was revolutionary. We chose joy instead of shame. Love instead of hatred. Acceptance instead of rejection. We chose ourselves over family, over culture, over religion, over the courts, the government and the social order. We were drawn here, to be with each other, inexorably maybe even like moths to a flame. But, for so many of us, there was just no other choice.”

To see more of Chester’s work and keep up with current projects, visit markichester.com or follow him on Instagram at @sfphotou.

—Ian Morton has been in San Diego for over 20 years, working in the LGBTQ and HIV fields. He is currently a full-time student and works with the San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition and the Y.E.S. San Diego LGBTQ Youth Conference. Recommendations for individuals and groups to highlight in Profiles in Advocacy may be emails to iandanielsmusic@gmail.com.