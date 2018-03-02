Local man named U.S. Navy’s Military Spouse of the Year

By Morgan M. Hurley | Editor

On Feb. 23, local real estate executive Brian Alvarado announced, “with the upmost humility and respect” that he had just been selected as the Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year (MSOY) for the branch of the U.S. Navy.

Alvarado’s husband, Matthew, is a Boatswain’s Mate First Class assigned to Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center, part of Naval Station Point Loma. For the last 18 months, Brian has acted as the command Ombudsman, a liaison between the command and its families and a role typically held by military wives.

“This is a true blessing that Matthew and I will forever be grateful for your support through our journey,” Brian stated on his Facebook page when announcing his selection. “The work I do in a volunteer capacity in the military community is the honor of my life. We are blessed to call you all family and friends and look forward to what the future holds. I would like to personally thank the Navy leadership who have entrusted me to be a representative of my husband’s commands over the years and those who nominated me and supported us as we continue the important work of supporting and lifting up our military community.”

Underwritten by the AFI, a mutual insurer of property and casualty insurance to military members around the world, the annual competition is presented by Military Spouse magazine, an online and print resource for military families.

Alvarado joins five other branch MSOY, each chosen to represent one of the other military services — Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, Coast Guard and National Guard — who were all determined during an online voting process held on Feb. 20.

The other branch MSOY winners were Jolynn Lee, Marine Corps, Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, North Carolina; Kristen Christy, Air Force, Peterson AFB, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Stacy Bilodeau, Coast Guard, District 14 Hawaii and Guam; Sheila Brookins, National Guard, Kentucky; and Krista Simpson Anderson, U.S. Army, Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Washington.

It has been reported that voting for this year’s various MSOY levels has seen record numbers of online votes compared to previous years.

In May and June of 2015, Gay San Diego ran a two-part series, which chronicled the relationship of the couple [Ref: “Modern Love,” Vol. 6, Issue 11, online bit.ly/2HVBZ8r and “Modern Love 2,” Vol. 6, Issue 12, online bit.ly/2FGtH3N].

The series was named “Modern Love,” because the courtship, proposal, engagement and subsequent marriage between real estate executive Brian Lyons and career military man Matthew Alvarado — while quite normal and almost “by the book” by traditional monogamous standards — was indeed the relatively new normal for many same-sex couples across the country in the wake of marriage equality.

In the nearly three years since the article ran, Lyons took Alvarado’s last name and became immersed in his role as a military husband, first serving as president of the Family Readiness Group of Matthew’s Amphibious Construction Battalion at Naval Base San Diego, before taking on the ombudsman role once Matthew transferred to the Point Loma area in 2016.

Alvarado has also gotten involved with a national program, “Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Professional Network,” and works to assist military spouses with their job search, networking and lobbying to change the perceptions of military spouses and their abilities, and to ease related state licensing restrictions.

“This is a passion of mine and am rolling up my sleeves and digging in to work together to secure a higher percentage of gainfully employed military spouses,” Alvarado wrote in his MSOY nomination form.

He is also a contributing author to a new legacy project, called “Behind the Scenes: The Tales of American Military Spouses Making a Difference,” which was published in 2017.

Fast forward to February 2018, which has been quite a whirlwind month for the Alvarados, who recently purchased their second home in July 2017.

With the annual online voting process first starting Feb. 5, Alvarado was nominated for the third year in a row as a local Military Spouse of the Year. On Feb. 13, it was announced he was selected as Military Spouse of the Year for Point Loma Naval Base.

Three days later on Feb. 16, online voting opened again and Alvarado was selected as one of the “Top 18” — which included the top three MSOY from each of the six branches of service across the nation.

“To say that this is an honor is the understatement of the year,” Alvarado posted on Facebook after learning he’d made the top 18. “When Matthew and I met, we weren’t legally allowed to be married and now here we are. The support from our military community is awe-inspiring and will forever be ingrained in my heart.”

It was just four days following this honor that the top 18 were paired down to the top six — one from each branch — and Alvarado was selected to represent the U.S. Navy.

While it has been six and one-half years since the “don’t ask, don’ tell” policy was officially repealed, this honor is still significant. Alvarado is the only same-sex spouse — and the only male — to have reached this level in the voting process. In reviewing the top 18 and base MSOY winners online, there are several other same-sex spouses, both male and female, recognized.

On Friday, March 2 (the day this paper hits the street) voting will again convene online for the overall title of Military Spouse of the Year and the local finalist has a good shot at the title.

As for what he would do as the national MSOY, here is what Alvarado shared on his nomination form when asked that very question.

“Imagining myself in that role is a humbling and exciting thought,” he wrote. “The MSOYs that I have had the pleasure of knowing are leaders with compassion, role models with class, and strong advocates with passion. One thing I would want to accomplish with this title is to follow in their footsteps, make them proud, and take the MSOY Program to an even higher level of visibility and exposure. This program and the people in it have the power to change the world for the better and if I was to carry the torch I would want to grow and continue to reach and strengthen our community. This is all about what you do and who you effect and understanding that is the most important piece of this amazing process.”

Results should be known over the March 2–5 weekend whether Alvarado will take the top title. Even if he doesn’t, as a top tier winner he will join the other MSOY honorees from across the nation at an awards ceremony, May 9 and 10 at the USO-Metro Gala in Washington, D.C.

To learn more about the MSOY program, visit bit.ly/2CPilHy.

— Morgan M. Hurley can be reached at morgan@sdcnn.com.