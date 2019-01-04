By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

Each new year brings reflection as we go through the photos we took and the memories we made. This year, we took dozens of snapshots of our readers from LGBTQ+ events Gay San Diego. Let’s go through our photo collection to share some of the pictures that were unable to be published. From parties to rallies, title holders and events, through the eye of a camera lens we’ve captured moments in time that are now part of San Diego’s LGBT history. Let’s take a look.

Jess Winans' story on the first Out to End Gun Violence event highlighted the need for to raise gun violence awareness and open a dialogue on gun-control. Spearheaded by Alicia Champion and Danielle LoPresti, this event brought in celebrities and advocates from California and beyond, benefiting the Brady Campaign.

Albert Fulcher spent a weekend of celebration throughout the Palm Springs area, which featured a pool party, dancing under the stars, and a kick off concert on Friday night with headliner Brandon Stansell, an upcoming gay country singer/songwriter. Held at the A. C. Dysart Equestrian Park in Banning, California May 12-13, entrants participated in rough stock, roping, speed and camp events. Expert horsemanship, ranching skills and excellent sportsmanship were demonstrated by all the contestants. Competitions on both days included calf roping, team roping, break-away roping, pole bending, chute dogging, barrel racing and flag racing. Winners received buckles for each event, and each participant's total score for the two-day competition decided the all-round winners in each category.

bit.ly/2Q9CQVX

Held at Rich's San Diego on April 15, Imperial Court royalty from years past and Imperial Court community members celebrated as the 45th reigning Prince Royale Paul Rhodes and Princess Royale Cheryl Lynn Styles stepped down, making room for the 46th royal prince and princess titleholders. With votes by the community and the Court, the evening ended with fulfilling the completion of the 46th Court with the investiture of Prince Royale Steven Blocker and Princess Royale Jessica D'Nalga.

Now an annual tradition, San Diego Leather Pride evolved from its bar origins in 1982 with the coronation of the first San Diego Leather titleholder. In 1994, it introduced its first Ms San Diego Leather and then further expanded its reach in 2015 with its first San Diego Bootblack. Today, the yearly event is a major five-day festival of history, fun, and education — and the awarding of the 2018 San Diego Leather Pride (SDLP) titles.

bit.ly/2Rn6hsp

Those who ventured out to the San Diego County Fair had a full day of family-friendly fun with two stages, dancing, dining, magicians, music, comedy, hunks to dunk, drag shows and more. The non-stop entertainment at both the Paddock and the Coors Rock-On stages kept people of all ages entertained for the day.

bit.ly/2BYMPbR

Special guest George Takei attended the GI Film Festival as the leading actor in "American." Both films focus on World War II events and the important roles and services that Japanese-American military members provided. In addition to Takei, the directors of each film are expected to attend the opening night celebration and will participate in a panel discussion after the screenings.

Takei also provided a personal interview on how important the message of the film was today and its similarities with current government policies

—Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.