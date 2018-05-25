Mama’s Day 2018

By Albert H. Fulcher | Editor

Restaurants join Mama’s to provide meals for the hungry

Mama’s Kitchen raised $170,000 at the 27th annual Mama’s Day on May 11 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at the Aventine. Nearly 600 attendees enjoyed an atmospheric dining experience prepared by 55 of San Diego’s top executive chefs. VIPs were treated to a special presentation from Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien, as funds were raised through ticket sales, direct donations and silent auctions.

Nonprofit organization Mama’s Kitchen provides more than 58,000 meals free of charge each year to local people that are susceptible to hunger.

Mama’s Kitchen Executive Director Alberto Cortes noted that Mama’s Day is an opportunity to raise awareness and funds in support of the nonprofit’s mission.

“At Mama’s Kitchen we believe that everyone is entitled to the basic necessity of life — nutritious food,” Cortes said. “We are a community driven organization that provides nutrition services to men, women and children that are affected by HIV, cancer, or other critical illnesses that would otherwise be vulnerable to hunger. We’ve been doing what we do close to 28 years now.”

Mama’s Kitchen began in the throes of the AIDS epidemic, focusing exclusively on people with the illness. Cortes said that through the years serving those in need has taught those at Mama’s compassion, judgement, and inclusiveness, as well as set the ground work and cultural values still present today for the nonprofit.

In the past 27 years, Mama’s has served nearly 9 million meals. The Mama’s Day event helps raise funds for the next 9 million meals that Mama’s will continue to serve, as well as expanded programs.

“We are moving into the arena of food is medicine,” Cortes continued. “We are looking to tailor our services more and more to the specific needs of the people that we serve. We not only providing a statement of love and caring, but a service that really helps people’s lives to improve. We can truly improve the prognosis of the people that we serve.”

Mama’s is now working on targeting folks with congestive heart failure in the near future. This project, partly-funded by the state of California. It is intended to demonstrate to the state that by providing a medically-tailored meal to people that are using the Medi-Cal system, that it can actually reduce health care costs in the state. This program will provide an intensive intervention that includes a dietician, and food specifically tailored to the individuals.

“As part of our evolution, we are moving more and more to fresh from scratch meals that are delicious and healthy,” Cortes said. “We also want to honor the people we serve and provide them with a service that they will remember and make their lives better. When you make the lives of the most vulnerable better, we ultimately make our whole society better.”

Ladeki Restaurant Group Executive Chef Alfie Szeprethy, who represented Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria and Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill for the evening, has worked the event for six years. He said there are many reasons he loves this event, but mainly because it is a great cause for a worthy charity.

“Also, normally, the chefs themselves don’t come to these events, they send their cooks, but all the head chefs are always here because it is a near and dear event with Mother’s Day [shortly following it],” Szeprethy said. “It’s kind of a fun, undermining competition, who’s got the best food, who’s got the best setup, who’s got the best line. That’s the best part — these are the top dogs that run the restaurants.”

Headlining the VIPs for Mama’s Day, Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien said that he quickly accepts any invitation he can to help this charity since his first experience with Mama’s Kitchen. During his demonstration at the VIP party, Zien had Cortes create a delicious shrimp roll recipe within 10 minutes under his instruction. Zien believes that teaching people that there are simple, inexpensive ways to serve gourmet food at home is his passion.

After the demonstration, Zien took to the mic with a manifesto of good eating habits. After, in a surprise appearance, San Diego Men’s Chorus joined him and performed “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Zien said his father’s charity work was a huge influence on his principle in giving back to the community.

“I am a believer that if you have a face that can be used for good, and that is recognized and does good things for the public, it encourages others also,” Zien said. “I didn’t know much about Mama’s in the beginning, but it did not take very long after getting to know people in the organization. Getting a real sense of what they are doing, I totally want to be a part of it. I dig it, I love what they do, the mission is great and of course it is food, which is relatively close to my heart.”

Zien said Mama’s has nothing to do with the financial needs of its clients, but more than that, it addresses physical, emotional and nutritional needs.

“So many people don’t have someone there to cook nutritional meals for them,” Zien continued. “Then what do they do? You turn to Mama’s and they are there, and they always show up. They are not only delivering meals and food, but they are also delivering smiles, and a little human kindness into the homes when they deliver the meals. You cannot discount the effect that a hand on the shoulder, or hand on a hand has on people.”

To find out more about Mama’s Kitchen, the communities it serves, donations, volunteering and special events, visit mamaskitchen.org.

— Albert Fulcher can be reached at albert@sdcnn.com.