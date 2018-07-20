Mr., Miss and Ms. Gay Pride 2018
By SDCNN Staff
The Imperial Courte de San Diego held a benefit raising more than $5,000 for its annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner while choosing its 2018 Mr., Miss and Ms. San Diego Gay Pride ambassadors in an evening of entertainment at the Gossip Grill on July 7.
(l to r) Mr. Gay Pride 2017 Will Pontius, Princess Royale Jessica D’Nalga, Mr. Gay Pride 2018 Ziggy Zig, Empress XLVI Barbie Z, Emperor XLVI Mark Newsome, Miss Gay Pride 2018 Deondra La’Shay, Ms. Gay Pride 2017 Sid Cedill-Weber, Prince Royale Steven Blocker, and Ms. Gay Pride Jamisha Howard (not pictured). (Photo by Albert H. Fulcher)