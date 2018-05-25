Mr. Miss and Ms. South Bay Pride Contest coming June 30

By Dae Elliott | South Bay Alliance

B’day Bash a success, with more opportunities on the way

Michelle’s B’day Bash was a bash! Our fundraiser for South Bay PRIDE was a hit day for all. Wonderful local bands stepped up to give amazing performances while we ate, drank and were certainly merry. Thank you, Michelle, Regina Styles, Veronica May, Ingenue, Network, Girl in the Middle, The Real Fake News, Social Animal, Jesse May, Karina Frost, and the Banduvloons for coming out and making it so wonderful.

A special thank you to Otis Merry and Michael Williamson who generously donated money and time (and a trailer!) for the day before and the “day of” equipment needed to pull this off. Also, a shout out to all of you who helped out — it was great to see it all come together! We raised more than $1,000 towards SBPRIDE2018. It was such a success that Michelle volunteered to have another event in early August. I will keep you posted!

Our next fundraiser is the Mr. Ms. & Miss Contest on June 30 at OnStage Playhouse on Third Avenue in Chula Vista. Doors open at 6 p.m. The contest starts at 7 p.m. Seating is limited and will go on sale for $10 on June 1. Regina Styles is putting this together along with special performances by Angel Fairfax, Miss Gay Pride 2012, Sienna Desire, Miss South Bay Pride 2017, and Kickxy Vixen Styles, Miss Gay Pride 2015. If you are a South Bay resident or work in the area and want to compete, please check out our website SouthBayPride.org for the application. Winners will represent South Bay Pride throughout the year at our events and also Miss South Bay Pride gets to perform during the last set on the Port of San Diego Stage during SBPRIDE2018.

Rupaul’s Drag Show Ongina — with SD DIVAS, Kickxy Vixen Styles, Dayamis Styles, Vanity Jones, Lolita Von Tease and Landa Plenty — will also be performing.

Finally, just a peak at our headliners for the Port Stage this year. As I already gave away, we have Ongina from Rupaul’s Drag Show along with the SD DIVAS, but we also have — wait for it — Danielle LoPresti and the Hot Masses. I know many have missed them since Danielle and her wife, Alicia Champion, moved up north. Now is your chance to hear Danielle’s amazing voice again! Don’t miss it. Tomas Serrano said we also have a great headliner for the Electronica Stage but is keeping it on the QT for a bit.

Once again, we are getting very excited about our South Bay PRIDE on Sept. 8. It will be our 11th annual event! Where has all the time gone? Remember, South Bay PRIDE is a volunteer produced community PRIDE that is free and on the beautiful bay.

If you can, visit our site to donate and be a part of making a difference. Connect with us to keep posted on all the events: SouthBayPride.org, facebook.com/SouthBayPride or twitter.com/SouthBayPride.

— Dae Elliott is a founding executive committee member and the current executive director of South Bay Alliance, a 501(c)3 nonprofit and organizer of the annual South Bay Pride Art & Music Festival. Contact her at southbayalliance@gmail.com.