By International Court System Stonewall 50

The oldest LGBTQ organization in North America, The International Imperial Courts of the U.S.A, Canada and Mexico, established in 1965, and the oldest national LGBTQ advocacy organization, the National LGBTQ Task Force, founded in 1973, are now accepting nominations for their joint project – the establishment of a National LGBTQ Wall of Honor to be located inside the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City. Nominations are being accepted until March 25th.

“A community, indeed a civil rights movement, that does not know where it came from and on whose shoulders they stand does not really know where it is going,” stated Nicole Murray Ramirez, Queen Mother I of the Americas.

The Imperial Court System is partnering with the National LGBTQ Task Force and will be unveiling the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor at the Stonewall Inn on Thursday, June 27, 2019 during the global Stonewall 50/World Pride celebrations.

“As LGBTQ people, it is critical to know our movement’s history and honor those who have brought us to this point in our progress towards freedom and liberation. The Wall of Honor will continue to inspire generations of people to be out, proud, and active in our pursuit of equality,” said Rea Carey, executive director, National LGBTQ Task Force.

The Wall of honor will celebrate the lives of LGBTQ trailblazers, pioneers and s/heroes who have passed, and whose lives and accomplishments have impacted the work for LGBTQ civil rights. Nominations are now being accepted online at www.icsstonewall50.org.

The first 50 Names to be put on the Wall of Honor will be selected by the Stonewall 50 Wall of Honor Board of Governors made up of 18 LGBTQ leaders including Wilson Cruz, Mandy Carter, Marsha Botzer, Rev. Troy Perry, and Stuart Milk.

“The Imperial Courts and The Task Force are especially grateful to Kurt Kelly, owner of the Stonewall Inn for his unwavering support. This is the ideal place to honor our movement’s trailblazers,” stated Murray Ramirez.

The Imperial Court has chapters in 70 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Court led the successful national letter writing campaigns that resulted in the issuing of a Harvey Milk postage stamp in 2014 and the announcement of the U.S. Navy Ship Harvey Milk, which begins construction in July 2019.

The National LGBTQ Task Force is the oldest national LGBTQ advocacy group in the country. The National LGBTQ Task Force builds power, takes action and creates change to achieve freedom and justice for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people. As a progressive gender, racial, economic and social justice organization, the Task Force works toward a society that values and respects the diversity of human expression and identity.