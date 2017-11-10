New Mr. Gay San Diego announced

By SDCNN Staff

After nearly a decade of hiatus, the Mr. Gay San Diego competition — this year co-produced by Big Mike Phillips and Robert Rodriguez — roared back into the community on Sunday, Nov. 5.

It was a packed house at the newly redesigned Hillcrest landmark The Rail, formerly called The Brass Rail, that greeted the eight competitors who each strutted their stuff across the new stage.

Emceed by Paris Sukomi Max — who opened up the festivities with a rendition of “I Hope You Dance” — the contest was judged by eight local community celebrities, inclusing event producer Anton Mulvaney; Nathan Kendrick, Mr. San Diego Leather; Morgan M. Hurley, editor of Gay San Diego; Sally Hall, founder of That’s So Gay Live and the Girls Night Out dances; internationally renowned artist Joe Phillips; and City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez. The special guest performer for the evening was current Empress 45, Angel Fairfax.

Corporate sponsors for the event were Kettle One and Jagermeister, with local community sponsors offering up dozens of great raffle prizes for the cause, many of which were $25 gift cards for the establishments that participated, or other cash and prizes to the competition’s two winners. Local sponsors included The Loft, The Caliph, Babycakes, Redwing, Urban MO’s, Rich’s, #1 Fifth Avenue, The Loft, The Caliph, MOS Universe, The Rail, Pup Creations, La Vacienda, Flicks, Uptown Tavern, and Breakfast Republic. The raffle tickets were sold throughout the evening and prizes were distributed at each break in the process.

Candidates for Mr. Gay San Diego included Ziggy, Soren, Travis Ti, Bobby, Richard, Kirby, Deximus, and Kai.

Each contestant had a bevy of friends backing them in the crowd, all who were quite animated whenever their contestant’s name was called or they appeared on stage.

Judges graded each of the contenders in three distinct categories — presentation/casual wear; sexy wear; and swimsuit, which also included a Q&A. Votes were tallied after each round by Scott Parman.

In addition to the clever Q&A questions, which were provided by both judges and members of the audience, Paris also asked each contestant to share with the crowd what cause would be the cornerstone of their reign as Mr. Gay San Diego if they were to win the title. Issues mentioned ran the gamut, from empowering LGBT youth, addressing the stigma of mental illness within the community, encouraging people to love themselves more, and many other worthy causes.

After an evening of fun-raising, scantily clad contestants and cheering crowds, the judge’s votes were in and two of the eight men rose above the rest. The climax of the evening was when Paris made the announcement that Mr. Gay San Diego had gone to contestant No. 7, Deximus Starr.

Along with his new yearlong title, Starr received a title sash and a silver-bejeweled medallion necklace, as well as a trophy, all sponsored by Flicks; $300 cash from Rich’s San Diego; a personal illustration of himself by Joe Phillips, as well as one of Phillip’s recent books; a two-hour photo shoot with Big Mike; a bottle of Kettle One vodka; and VIP bottle service worth $150 from The Rail.

First runner-up was given to Travis Ti, who received a trophy sponsored by Flicks; $100 cash from Rich’s San Diego; and a gift bag from Kettle One.

“I thought the turnout was quite good, considering it was Palm Springs Pride weekend,” Big Mike said. “It was the first year of having the competition in a long time and we not only had a good turnout, we had a nice variety of people, from younger to older. A lot of people who attended mentioned they wanted to get involved next year as well.

“We want to thank The Rail for donating the space and we were very happy with our nice variety of judges. We included women because they have good taste in men, too,” he added.

According to the co-producers, Sunday’s Mr. Gay San Diego event raised more than $1,700 for the Scott Carlson Thanksgiving Dinner.

An annual tradition for almost 30 years, the Scott Carlson Thanksgiving Dinner takes place every Thanksgiving Day, this year Nov. 23, at The San Diego LGBT Community Center, and feeds those with cancer, HIV, seniors, the homeless and others who would otherwise not get a proper meal on the revered holiday of giving thanks.

“We don’t turn anybody away,” Big Mike said. “Everyone’s welcome.”

Each year, dozens of local LGBT community and civic leaders step into the serving line to lend a hand. Presented by the Imperial Court de San Diego, the dinner was originally founded in 1988 by community member Scott Carlson, as a way to feed a warm Thanksgiving meal to those suffering with HIV/AIDS. Its scope has since expanded.

For more information about the dinner and additional fundraisers or donations being accepted, visit the Imperial Court’s Facebook page bit.ly/2lVSkmJ.

Meet this year’s winner

